Derry City settle for stalemate against HB Tórshavn before Brandywell return

HB Tórshavn 0 Derry City 0

Ruaidhrí Higgins and his players will feel like they can get the job done at the Brandywell, but they were far from impressive in a largely forgettable encounter at the National Stadium. That said, the Candystripes did have chances to get the win as they finished the stronger of the two teams, but they must wait until the second leg at the Brandywell if they are to get through their first round in European competition since 2014.

Derry tried to put their stamp on the game early on with plenty of possession, but it was the hosts who threatened first as winger Adrian Justinssen picked out Bartal Wardum, whose 20-yard shot was pushed onto the post by Brian Maher.

That was the start of a fairly dominant period for HB, with City unable to get possession at all, and Mads Borchers had Maher scrambling across his goal with a fiercely hit effort from the edge of the area that just flashed wide of the target.

Derry finally mustered their first effort on goal after half an hour, when Michael Duffy cut in from the left-hand side before teeing the ball into the path of Danny Mullen, whose effort was saved comfortably by Barti Mørk in the Torshavn goal.

Higgins made two changes at half-time, with Will Patching and Jamie McGonigle coming on for Mullen and Ben Doherty. City’s best chance of creating anything in a poor game remained Paul McMullan, and it was he who created the first chance of the second half for either team, crossing low for McGonigle whose snapshot was saved by Mørk.

Chances were few and far between, but the home side finally threatened with 20 minutes remaining when a cross from the right was met by a poor punch by Maher, who put the ball straight at the feet of sub Matthias Praest, but he hit the ball straight back into the goalkeeper’s arms.

Derry’s best chance to break the deadlock came just 10 minutes from time when Patching’s free-kick found the head of substitute Ciaran Coll, who almost scored with his first touch, but Mørk pushed his header away.

The HB shot-stopper was called upon again just a minute later to push away a curling effort from Michael Duffy, with City looking much the stronger in the closing stages.

Derry did have a final chance to grab a late winner when the ball fell for McGonigle in the area, but his goal-bound effort was bravely blocked by Askham.

HB TÓRSHAVN: Mørk, Davidsen, Askham, Sorensen, Justinussen, Soylu, Samuelsen (Praest 65), Borchers, Wardum, Berger, Jónsson (Thomsen 65).

DERRY CITY: Maher, S McEleney, Connolly, McJannet (Coll 80), Boyce, Diallo (P McEleney 62), Dummigan, Doherty (Patching 45); McMullan (B Kavanagh 62), Mullen (McGonigle 45), Duffy.

Referee: Kristoffer Hagenes (Norway)