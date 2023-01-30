Derry City snap up Preston North End midfielder Adam O’Reilly

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at St Patrick’s Athletic

Ruaidhri Higgins believes he has signed one of the island’s best midfielders after capturing highly sought after midfielder Adam O'Reilly on a two-year deal from Preston North End.

The 21-year old spent last season on loan at St Patrick’s Athletic and the Candystripes had to fend off major interest from clubs in Ireland, England and Scotland to secure his signature.

“This has definitely been the most difficult decision to make in my career so far, having had so many great clubs looking for me," he said.

“I was really impressed with what Ruaidhri had to say. I want to play at the highest level possible and I have to challenge myself to do that.”

“I’ve played against Derry last year and I know how good a side they are and the potential that exists at the club. There is an awful lot of quality in the squad and there will be real competition for places.”

“It’s also fairly clear however that there’s a great bunch of lads at the club and it looks like a good changing room to be a part of. I want to push myself as a player, so this was the move for me.”

Manager Higgins was thrilled to get the deal done.

“He gives us a completely different dynamic to what we have, and it was clear from our discussions that he has an unbelievable drive to maximise his potential," he said. “He has shown us a real steely determination and that’s the type of player we want here. He has scope to improve as well and we’ll look to help him to do that.”

“I believe it’s a great fit for both parties and we’re really looking forward to working with Adam.”

O’Reilly flew to Spain at the weekend where he met up with the management and squad at their training camp in Alicante. He is the fourth new signing at the Brandywell, following striker Colm Whelan, midfielder Ben Doherty and goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan.

Derry City kick off the new season with the President’s Cup final against Shamrock Rovers on February 10 at the Brandywell.