Derry City stars top the charts after starring in local band Cherym’s music video

Derry stars Jordan McEneff, Sadou Diallo and Cameron McJannett with local band Cherym after filming their music video for 'Taking Up Sports'

Derry City are currently in a battle for top spot in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, but they could be top of the charts by the end of the season after three of their stars lined up in a recent music video.

The Candystripes paired up with local band Cherym for their latest single, ‘Taking Up Sports’, the music video of which is filmed at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and is a hit.

The video, which also features Sianna Lafferty of Donegal band Tramp as the love interest, sees Derry stars Jordan McEneff, Sadou Diallo and Cameron McJannett go up against the band on the pitch.

The song coincides with the upcoming Women’s World Cup, which starts on July 20, and continues the meteoric rise of Cherym, who are set to play at several festivals across the UK this summer before headlining an October tour.

And ‘Taking Up Sports’ is set to be one of the lead songs that will feature at those gigs, although don’t expect the band to be taking up football on a full-time basis any time soon!

“Taking Up Sports’ is a love song about a time when I had a huge crush on the sporty girl who played football – even though I myself am not sporty or athletic in any way, shape, or form – and about hilariously attempting to join the football team just to get close to this person,” Cherym’s vocalist/guitarist Hannah Richardson told Kerrang.

“It’s an ode to the self-proclaimed stragglers who used to get their friends to forge notes for them so they could get out of double P.E, but it’s also a little nod to the WLW community and a reminder of the ridiculous lengths we’ll go to sometimes for the person we think is worth it.”

You can watch the music video for ‘Taking Up Sports’ below.