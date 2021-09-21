Derry City striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe subjected to online racist abuse during clash with Bohemians

A Derry City footballer has been subjected to racist abuse on social media following the club’s fixture against Bohemians on Monday night.

Striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe starred in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Dublin’s Dalymount Park, netting a goal on 76 minutes with a deft header.

During the match, several racial slurs were directed towards Ogedi-Uzokwe on his personal Instagram page from an anonymous account.

Billy Scampton, who works at Derry City, condemned the abuse.

“The low life who directed online racist abuse towards DCFC player Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe earlier tonight should crawl back under the stone where they slithered out from,” he wrote on Facebook.

“The DCFC Match Day Management & Stewards stand with our friend Junior and say no to racism and no to online abuse.”

The English-born forward is on loan at Derry City this season having arrived in July.

Junior, who won the Golden Boot in his first season at the club back in 2019, has since had spells had fellow League of Ireland clubs Sligo Rovers and Dundalk.

The incident comes after England players were racially abused during their 4-0 win over Hungary in Budapest earlier this month.

The English Football Association has called on FIFA to investigate the chants which were aimed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously said “more must be done” to stop racist abuse of players, with his government promising to ban people who abuse footballers online from stadiums for up to 10 years.