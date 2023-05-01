Derry City suffer another defeat at the Brandywell

Derry City 0 Shamrock Rovers 2

Derry City suffered their third defeat in four home games as they were comfortably beaten by champions Shamrock Rovers.

It was a night to forget for the Candystripes who were second best throughout, with a missed penalty from Ben Doherty in the closing stages summing up the night for the home side.

Derry City won at Tallaght back in March, but they never looked like repeating the trick as a strong Rovers side controlled the game on their way to a 2-0 half time lead.

The first chance of the game came Derry City’s way and it could well have been the opening goal after just six minutes. Brian Maher picked out the run of Ben Doherty deep into the Rovers half and while his crossing options were quickly shut down, he recycled the ball to Sadou Diallo, who spread the play to the right wing for Ryan Graydon, whose pinpoint cross was headed just wide by Michael Duffy.

Rovers soon took control however and they opened the scoring on the half hour with a sensational goal from Richie Towell. Byrne spread the ball to the left wing where Trevor Clarke sent it first time into the area where Towell volleyed it first time over Maher and into the net to make it 1-0.

City were second best all over the pitch but disaster struck just before half time when they needlessly conceded a second. Maher, who has been tempted out of his area on a number of occasions, came right out to the touchline to clear the ball, but only sent it straight to Byrne, who sent it straight back into an empty net to make it 2-0.

Ruaidhri Higgins made two changes at the break in an attempt to get his team back into the game, with Colm Whelan and Jordan McEneff replacing Jamie McGonigle and Ollie O’Neill.

But Rovers remained comfortable, their only upset losing goalkeeper Alan Mannus to a dislocated finger on the hour.

His replacement Leon Pohls was finally called into action 10 minute later as City created their first real chance of the half. McEneff sent a sensational curling pass right around the back of the Rovers defence to find substitute Cian Kavanagh, but the bug striker could only direct his shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Derry were offered a glimmer of hope on 86 minutes when Roberto Lopes was adjudged to have fouled Cian Kavanagh in the area, with referee Rob Harvey pointing to the penalty spot. Ben Doherty scored from the spot against St. Patrick’s Athletic last Friday, but he couldn’t repeat the trick, with Pohls diving to his right to save the spot kick.

The defeat sends Derry City down into third place six points behind league leaders Bohemians ahead of a trip to Drogheda United this Friday.

Teams

DERRY CITY: Maher: Boyce, McEleney, McJannet, Doherty; Graydon, Diallo (C Kavanagh 68’), O'Reilly, Duffy; O'Neill (McEneff 45’), McGonigle (Whelan 45’).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus (Pohls 62’), Lopes, Grace, Cleary; Clarke (Farugia 77’), Poom, O'Neill, Byrne, Finn (Hoare 77’) Towell; Kenny (Greene 67’).

REFEREE: Robert Harvey (Dublin)