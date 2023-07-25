Derry City to host St Patrick’s Athletic in standout tie of FAI Cup second round

FAI Cup holders Derry City will host 2021 winners St Patrick's Athletic in the standout tie of the second round.

Having both beaten First Division opposition in the first round, the two Premier Division heavyweights will go head to head for place in the quarter-finals, after the draw took place this evening.

Elsewhere, 12-time winners Dundalk will travel to face Bray Wanderers, having impressively dumped out Shamrock Rovers last Sunday, while 2021 runners-up Bohemians host Intermediate Cup champions Rockmount in Dalymount Park.

After securing a first-ever home win last weekend, Kerry FC will welcome Drogheda United to Mounthawk Park, while Cork City welcome last year’s semi-finalists Waterford to Turner’s Cross for a big Munster derby.

Non-league Skerries Town face an away trip to Finn Harps with Ringsend side St Patrick’s CYFC travelling down to take on Wexford.

First Division leaders Galway United will travel to the capital to take on Premier Division strugglers UCD.

Men’s FAI Cup Second Round draw

Finn Harps v Skerries Town Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic UCD v Galway United Cork City v Waterford St Patrick’s CYFC v Wexford FC Bohemians v Rockmount Kerry FC v Drogheda United Bray Wanderers v Dundalk Ties to be played on the weekend ending August 20.