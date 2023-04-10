Derry City’s home woes continue in defeat to League-leading Bohemians

Derry City 0 Bohemians 1

Derry City fell to another defeat at the Brandywell as Bohemians went six points clear at the top of the Premier Division.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ team have now dropped 10 points in just five games at home, and they rarely looked like scoring on another night of frustration for their fans that ended 1-0 to the visitors.

Derry wanted a fast start to the game and they almost got it just five minutes in when Will Patching teased a low cross towards the near post where Jamie McGonigle arrived, but couldn’t get enough on the ball to guide it in.

There was almost a huge moment for Shane McEleney on 12 minutes when he came within inches of scoring his first City goal in 13 years when he headed just wide from Ben Doherty’s corner.

There was a momentary scare for Derry when Adam O’Reilly blindly played a back pass straight to Dylan Connolly, but the midfielder was grateful for the intervention from McEleney, who blocked shots from the Bohs man twice in quick succession.

The hosts were almost caught out from a corner kick when Adam McDonnell’s delivery tempted Grant Horton, but he couldn’t bundle the ball in.

Horton came close again as half time approached. Adam McDonnell’s free kick from 20 yards was blocked by Ronan Boyce and, when the ball was returned to the area, Horton nodded off target.

Bohs keeper James Talbot was finally called into action early in the second-half, but it was a straightforward save after McGonigle had been sent too wide from Ryan Graydon’s ball in behind.

A game devoid of goalmouth action was sparked into life by referee Neil Doyle’s decision to award Bohs a penalty on 64 minutes following a challenge by Ollie O’Neill on Kris Twardek. City goalkeeper Brian Maher guessed the right way and got a hand to it, but couldn’t prevent Dean Williams’ spot kick from finding the net.

Derry struggled to respond, but they almost grabbed a late equaliser when substitute Brandon Kavanagh brought a brilliant save from Talbot with a superbly hit half-volley which brought the best from the Bohs goalkeeper, who then produced a point-blank save to deny Jordan McEneff as Bohs held on.

DERRY:Maher, Boyce (B Kavanagh 85), Coll, S McEleney, Doherty, Patching (Diallo 74), O’Reilly, P McEleney (McEneff 74), O’Neill (C Kavanagh 74), Graydon, McGonigle.

BOHEMIANS:Talbot, Benn (Baker 59), Horton, Radkowski, Kirk, Clarke (Flores 59), Buckley (O’Sullivan 88), McDonnell, Twardek, Connolly (Afolabi 74), Williams (McDaid 74).

Referee:Neil Doyle.

Man of the match:Adam McDonnell

Match Rating: 7/10