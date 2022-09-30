Derry City’s Premier Division title hopes boosted as Cian Kavanagh hits winner against St Pat's

Derry City picked up a huge win in the title race as Cian Kavanagh’s first goal for the club ensured three points against St Patrick’s Athletic.

Kavanagh came off the bench and scored with his first touch to move City to within two points of Shamrock Rovers at the top of the table. It is a huge win for City against a Pat’s side that had won five successive games going into this one.

The home side should have gone ahead on 16 minutes. City failed to clear from a corner and Sam Curtis headed at goal from six yards, only for Brian Maher to save brilliantly. The rebound from Harry Brockbank was also stopped by the keeper.

Cian Kavanagh is mobbed by Derry team-mates after scoring

There was drama at the other end just moments later as Jamie McGonigle’s backheel put Will Patching through, but he was wiped out by a late tackle from Jamie Lennon 20 yards from goal.

Patching sent his free-kick under the wall, only to be denied by Danny Rogers who pushed the ball behind for a corner.

Pat’s were well on top in the second period and Ruaidhri Higgins responded by making two substitutions — Kavanagh and Joe Thomson on for McGonigle and Sadou Diallo.

Those substitutions made an incredible difference within seconds as Derry took the lead. A ball forward was flicked on by Ryan Graydon into the path of Kavanagh, who drilled ferociously past Rogers.

The goal stunned the home supporters, who then had their heads in their hands when Chris Forrester’s shot hit the post.

Derry City's Mark Connolly complains to referee Derek Michael Tomney

The game ended on a sour note with both Graydon and Forrester being red-carded ahead of a skirmish between players from both of the teams at the final whistle.

ST. PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Rogers, Curtis, Cotter, Grivosti, Redmond, Brockbank (King 73), Lennon, Forrester, Atakayi (Doyle 58), O’Reilly, Doyle (Owolabi 79).

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyce, Connolly, McJannet, Coll, Diallo (Thomson 68), Dummigan, P McEleney (Graydon 46), Patching (Lafferty 86), Duffy, McGonigle (C Kavanagh 68).

Referee: Derek Tomney