Derry must back up Rovers defeat by seeing off Students: Ruaidhri Higgins

Airtricity Premier Division

Ruaidhri Higgins insists Derry City’s win at Shamrock Rovers will mean nothing if they fail to beat UCD his evening.

The Candystripes are top of the Premier Division for the first time this season after Friday’s 2-1 win at Tallaght, with goals from Ben Doherty and Jamie McGonigle consigning Rovers to a first home defeat in almost two years.

It was Derry’s first win at the home of the champions in 10 visits going back to 2017 and has been seen by many as a huge statement of intent a team that is are expected to challenge for the title this season.

But Higgins has disagreed, insisting nobody should get carried away while the new season is still in its infancy.

“It’s too early to be talking about statement wins” he said.

“It’s a big win. We’ve gone away to Pat’s, away to Shamrock Rovers and home to Cork and we’ve taken seven points. It’s a great start but that’s all it is. It’s a brilliant win, a really, really brilliant win.”

City had to dig deep at times as they came under intense pressure, but a tactical change in midfield helped them gain control in the game and a long overdue victory.

“They’re the champions three times in a row for a reason, you’re going to come under sustained periods of pressure,” Higgins reflected. “I felt, by and large, we dealt with it really well and we looked a threat going the other way.

“We asked for a wee bit more courage at half-time and we definitely played with more courage and more belief.”

Higgins also praised winger Ryan Graydon for his part in the second goal, as he collected Will Patching’s clever pass to set up McGonigle for the winner.

“It was good composure from Graydon,” he added. “When we signed Graydon, he had all the raw materials, he had all the tools but we maybe needed to add more end product to it. And you can see, he’s getting more and more assists and Ryan can be a top, top player if he keeps applying himself.”

City now face a second trip to Dublin in 72 hours as they take on the struggling Students, and Higgins insists his team must be fully focused again.

“It’s a big game for us, there is no point coming here and winning if we don’t back it up,” he said. “Your weekend is always easier when you’ve won but we’ve no time to dwell on it, we have to go to UCD and pick up another three points and that’s what we’ll be looking to do.”