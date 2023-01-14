‘Don’t sign Ronaldo’: Newry boy, 10, warns Newcastle owners during impromptu League Cup encounter

Alfie Pentony fits Magpies games around his treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in Tyneside

Alfie and father Jamie (left) meeting Newcastle United's Mehrdad Ghodoussi at the League Cup win over Leicester City on Tuesday night

A Co Down boy has been left “buzzing” after a spontaneous meeting with Newcastle United’s owners – and warned them not to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Living in a Magpies-mad family, Alfie Pentony (10) attended Tuesday night’s 2-0 League Cup win over Leicester at St James’ Park.

“We normally tie in the Newcastle matches with Alfie’s doctor’s appointments over there,” said dad Jamie.

“Once we take him to the Duchenne clinic in the RVI, then we catch a match, and we’ve been doing that for the last five years."

Alfie has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a degenerative condition that causes muscles to deteriorate and break down. Parents Jamie and Colleen have run the ‘Fight For Alfie’ charity since his diagnosis in 2016, providing financial assistance, support, education and advice to families of those with the condition.

With space limited in the hospitality area, Alfie and his father found themselves in the Directors’ Box, just yards away from club owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi.

“Amanda came over and put the scarf round his neck and gave him a kiss and then later one of the guys that was looking after us took us down in the lift and brought us into the owners’ room,” said Jamie.

“We were gobsmacked. They came straight over to us and started talking to Alfie. It was an amazing experience, they were really lovely and made the trip for him.

“We planned to go and see the match and that was it, but the way the hospitality guys and staff treated us was brilliant, they went over and above for Alfie.

“Nobody had to take us down and talk to us in the suite, ask about Duchenne and how Alfie was getting on and speak to Alfie for a long time as well.

“Alfie just told them as long as they didn’t sign Ronaldo he’d be happy enough. He’s a wise man.”

Alfie along with Mehrdad Ghodoussi at St James' Park

Alfie’s mum Colleen is planning to take on the challenge of walking 79km in 24 hours during the spring to raise funds for the charity.

“I’m going to walk 79km — because there are 79 exons in the Duchenne gene — starting on March 18 and finishing on Mother’s Day,” she said.

“I’m going to try and do it within 24 hours and I’m going to start it at 15:43, because that is the time I received the phone call to tell me Alfie had Duchenne.”

While fundraising is an important aspect of their charity work, Jamie said the family had to strike a balance between raising money and sharing experiences with Alfie.

“We made a pact last year to do more stuff with Alfie, because what’s the point in raising all this money to save his life if we’re not spending any time with him?” he said.

“We try to help other families as well in Northern Ireland and all over the world to access the same treatment Alfie has been getting.

“Our house is buzzing. Alfie was coming home and telling everyone he met the owners and that they were his friends. It was one of those days you never forget and that’s what we’re trying to do for Alfie.”