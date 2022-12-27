Drumaness Mills will need our A-game to stun Crumlin Star in Border Cup final, says captain Gary Murdock

Gary Murdock reckons in young guns Jack Sharvin and Callum Dougan, Drumaness Mills have the firepower to shoot down Crumlin Star.

The two sides battle it out for Border Cup glory at Seaview this afternoon, with Crumlin Star looking to eclipse Drumaness’s total of four wins in the competition, while Drumaness could take second place in the all-time list, moving ahead of Killyleagh and just one off Sirocco.

Going by recent history — the Star as the most dominant side in the Amateur League since the legendary Killyleagh team of the early Noughties, Drumaness perennial relegation battlers — Murdock and his team-mates head into the tie as rank outsiders.

But the Drumaness skipper, who has been with the Mourne outfit since his debut as a teen in 2007, save for short stints at Killyleagh and Knockbreda, winning a Premier Division and Clarence Cup double in that time, knows the Amateur League inside out, and he knows real prospects when he sees them.

And in former Sheffield United trainee Sharvin, a summer capture, and his strike partner Dougan, he reckons the Meadowvale outfit have a forward line capable of winning any game.

“We know Star are a really good side, they have been at the top of the Amateur League for years now,” explained Murdock (31).

Gary Murdock rises highest for Drumaness against Killyleagh earlier this season

“We know ourselves it’s going to be difficult, but we’re not there just to make up the numbers, we’re there to give it a good go.

“So we’re going in, not overly-confident, but confident that we can give them a good game and there’s no reason we can’t win it.

“Our two boys up front are lightning, they are really, really good, two quality players who could definitely play at a higher level.

“So they are going to be a big threat for us, and then our three midfielders, any two out of the three, Kyle McCleery, a very good centre midfielder who came in from the PSNI, and then Oisin Savage or or Joe Healy will start in midfield, and they are two really good athletes and good footballers.

“So we have plenty of quality, and attacking-wise, we’d be confident we can get a goal or two.”

With one of the youngest squads in the Amateur League’s top flight, coming up against the vast experience of Crumlin Star, Murdock reckons it’s imperative Drumaness don’t let the occasion overwhelm them, pointing to a sluggish start in their last four win over Rosario as a warning.

“I noticed that in the semi-final, where it took us 10 minutes to get into the game,” said Murdock, who explained how the Drumaness squad have undertaken a two-week beer ban in preparation for the final.

“Our first touch and everything, we were just off the pace in the first 10 minutes and I think nerves played a part, but then we started stringing passes together and after that, I felt we controlled the semi-final and it turned into one of our best performances of the season so far. We were just brilliant all over the pitch.”

Crumlin Star logo

As a dyed-in-the-wool club man, the long-serving Murdock admits a Border Cup win would be a wonderful boost to everyone at Meadowvale, considering Drumaness have been down fighting fires almost every season since their title win back in 2014.

And while their league position at present is far from healthy, he fully expects Kerr to steer them back up the table as soon as they get this final out of the way.

“Since we done the double that year, we’ve probably been in a relegation scrap ever since then, we’ve been lucky to stay up so many times,” he said.

“Even during Covid, I think we had two games and hadn’t a point, and only stayed up because the season was scrapped.

“Since Mark came in, it’s all so professional, his attention to detail is second to none

“Last season, the aim was just to stay up, which we did, but this year, we’ve added a few players, and we’ve kicked on. So from where the club was a few years ago, when we were just about fielding a team, to winning this if we could, it would mean so much, especially to a lot of the local boys who have been here through the dark days.”