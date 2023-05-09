Drumaness’s Callum Dougan out to stun Crumlin Star in Clarence

In-form Drumaness forward Callum Dougan is on a mission to right a wrong and fire his club to Clarence Cup glory.

Drumaness lock horns with Crumlin Star in the last four at Seaview tonight (7.30pm) in a re-run of the Border Cup decider five months ago, when a solitary strike from James Doyle edged the Ardoyne men to a fifth triumph in 10 years in the competition. Crumlin United await the victors at Breda Park next Tuesday night.

Whereas Star have been the dominant team in that period, racking up a dozen or so trophies, Drumaness Mills have stagnated in contrast, ever since the last time they lifted the Clarence Cup in fact, which sealed a Premier Division and cup double back in 2014.

But it’s not revenge or a decade of drought that’s motivating Dougan, the Premier Division’s leading marksman this season, it’s the fact he and his team-mates are still smarting from that Christmas defeat.

Handed the chance to kickstart a revival at Drumaness, Mark Kerr’s men never really got going. It’s by far the biggest regret of the season for Dougan, and not something he’s remotely interested in repeating, now that his side have earned this golden chance to make amends.

“There’s no real team-talk that we need because we didn’t play well in that cup final,” the 24-year-old told the Belfast Telegraph.

“And we should have beaten them in the league there a couple of weeks ago, so I think this is the game to show up now and finally get over the line.

“We could have been 2-0 or 3-0 up after 30 minutes and I think that’s the thing, if we take our chances tonight, I think we have every chance of beating them. I think that’s the main thing because obviously they are an experienced team.”

With 33 goals in 34 games this season, Dougan is the man to do just that. Alongside Jack Sharvin, himself on 21 for the season, Drumaness Mills certainly boast the firepower.

Selected as one of four forwards in the Britton Rosebowl squad for this Saturday’s clash against the Scots at Crumlin United’s ground, it’s confirmation that Dougan is one of the Amateur League’s best, and he admits he feels there is an added onus on him to be on his game tonight.

“It’s nice to be recognised,” said Dougan of his call-up. “As a club, we’ve had an up and down season but for me, because we have such a young team and I’m one of the most experienced boys, I always try and make sure I play my game and do my job.

“That’s what I’ve tried to do, don’t let my head drop and make sure I’m consistent.

“We have the potential to score goals but we also need consistency at the back, you can’t switch off against the Star. Star know how to win games, they have the experience and know how to get over the line and that’s a massive thing for them.

“For us, if we defend well, I think we will score goals tonight.”

Strangely, considering they’ve marched to the final stages of both of the NAFL’s biggest cup competitions, Drumaness have endured a difficult season on the league front, and to that end, there remains work to do if they are to stave off relegation.

One win from their three remaining games should be enough to condemn Shankill United, rather than themselves, to the drop.

“It’s probably the first time this year that we’ve had a consistent squad for two or three weeks in a row,” explained Dougan, who spent four years Stateside on a football apprenticeship in Mississippi before returning to Drumaness.

“And that’s made a big difference, because we have won our last three coming into this cup game. I think Mark (Kerr) said there last week that Thursday-Saturday there was the first time we have named the same starting XI two games in a row.

“I think that’s been our main problem in the league.”