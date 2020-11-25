Dundalk get all clear from Irish FA to speak to Jim Magilton over Director of Football role

Wanted man: Jim Magilton could be in line for top job at Dundalk

Dundalk have stepped up their bid to appoint Jim Magilton as the club's new Director of Football by seeking permission from the Irish FA to speak to the former Northern Ireland hero.

Magilton has been the Elite Performance Director at the IFA since 2013 and has worked wonders in recent years running the Association's successful Academy programme which has helped a number of young players make moves across the water.

It emerged last week that the ex-Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton and Ipswich star was a frontrunner for the Director of Football role at Oriel Park and it is understood that Dundalk have been granted permission from the IFA to talk to the 51-year-old.

Magilton was interviewed for the Northern Ireland manager's job earlier this year but missed out to Ian Baraclough.

Should Magilton land the Dundalk role he would work alongside Italian manager Filippo Giovagnoli, who took over as interim boss in August. Any move south would leave a gaping hole for the IFA to fill.

Dundalk finished third in the League of Ireland this season but still have much to play for this term, including the FAI Cup semi-final versus Athlone on Sunday. Before that they host Rapid Vienna tomorrow night in the Europa League group stages.