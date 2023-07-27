Dungannon United boys will take on history-chasing Celtic in Minor Section Final

Celtic have their sights set on a first ever win at the tournament as Cayden Anderson grabbed a goal either side of half time to seal their place in the final against Dungannon United Youth.

Anderson scored a magnificent opener, before sealing the deal in the last minute, skipping around four Belvedere defenders before firing home a low shot into the net.

Their opponents on Friday will be Dungannon United Youth after they held their nerve to beat Scottish opponents Kilmarnock on penalties.

After 60 minutes the game remained goalless meaning penalties would decide the winner of the semi-final and Dungannon were triumphant, winning 4-1 in the shoot-out.

The final between the Scottish outfit and the local side will kick-off at 11.30am at Coleraine Showgrounds on Friday.

The Globe final will be contested between Surf Select and Glenavon after they downed Northern Irish pair Linfield and Glentoran respectively.

Lurgan Blues youngsters Ryan Moore and Austen Gault both scored a brace to book their place place in the Globe final at Anderson Park against Surf Select, who defeated Linfield 4-0.

Odhran McHugh kept his hopes of the golden boot alive with his fifth goal of the tournament in Finn Harps’ 3-1 win over Larne.

They will play Portstewart in the Vase Final after the Seahawks beat fellow Northern Irish side Warrenpoint Town 4-0 at Parker Avenue.

IDA Bermuda’s Zydon Lightbourne-Furbert raced to the top of the goal scoring charts with a brace on Thursday against Ballymena United.

It wasn’t enough for his Caribbean side though as they lost 3-2 to the Sky Blues and Lightbourne-Furbert’s day got even worse when he got sent off for a second bookable offence. This means the striker will have to hope no-one overtakes his six goals to claim the golden boot.

Ballymena will face Loughgall in the Bowl final after they edged past Coleraine 1-0.