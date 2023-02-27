Dunmurry Young Men have quality to stay the pace, says captain Kurtis Irwin

Big win over Grove United on Saturday keeps Marc Robinson’s men in 1B hunt

Dunmurry Young Men captain Kurtis Irwin hailed an important win over Grove at the weekend as the Napier Park men look to keep pace at the top of Division 1B.

For Grove, the 4-2 defeat probably spells the end of their outside hopes of a top two finish – but for Marc Robinson’s men, on the same day league leaders Bangor Amateurs went down at fellow contenders Aquinas, it was a productive afternoon.

Just four points separates the top five now, with Plunkett best-placed to go on and win it, having lost just once in 13 outings, as opposed to five by the Ams and three by Dunmurry Young Men.

For his part, Irwin wasn’t interested in speculating on permutations at the top, insisting instead it was up to him and his team-mates to keep their own house in order and focus on the things they can control.

"For us, we’ll take it week by week to see how we get on,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"And then obviously it depends on other results as well. We’ve still to play those around us, we’ve to play Aquinas twice, which are always tough games, and we’ve to go to Plunkett and Holywood, they will be tough games as well.

"So it’s just about trying to put a run together and just trying to get the three points week after week.

"I don’t think we can afford to drop too many more points, but it’s hard to say and hard to know at this stage.”

One thing Irwin feels is in their favour is the strength of the squad Robinson has put together.

The captures of Carl McComb – on the scoresheet twice on Saturday – and Marc Fell, means alongside Irwin, David Saulters and Mattie King, there’s an old Hillsborough Boys contingent at the club, a core of players who came through the ranks together in youth football.

But more importantly, the addition of the likes of former Glentoran and Ards striker McComb, and that of ex-Dundela ace Daniel Burns the season before, plus the recent addition of Martin Bell, means Robinson has options, something which Irwin feels is key, particularly with the likes of first teamers Saulters (knee), Jamie Kidd (ACL), David English and Luke Ewart (both broken ankles) out for the season.

"I’ve played with Robbo long enough to know about his teams and first of all, we enjoy our football, but as well as that, he’s built a good squad,” said Irwin, who followed the former Irish League keeper to Napier Park from neighbouring Derriaghy.

"We’ve had a couple of bad injuries, every team has to cope with them, but I think as a squad, we have got a lot of strength, especially compared to previous years, but we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves.”

On Saturday, the hosts were in control at half-time, leading 3-1 through goals from McComb (2) and Darren Smyth, before Grove got back into it after the break, with Ethan Irwin pulling one back for the visitors to set up a nervous finale, only for Smyth to eventually settle it with his second of the afternoon in the 89th minute.

“We knew we had to win and we have to keep winning to build a bit of momentum to give ourselves a chance,” said Irwin.

"I think first half yesterday, going in at 3-1, we probably thought we could take the foot off the pedal a bit and that turned out to bite us.

"Grove came out fired up in the second half and we had to weather the storm for a while. We knew they’d be up for it as well because it was a tight game the last time at their place but we dug in in the end to get the win.”

After losing back-to-back league games immediately after Christmas, Dunmurry Young Men have picked up two home wins on the bounce now, with Irwin eager to avoid any more off-days.

“We lost to Plunkett at our place, that was a good game, and then away to St Luke’s as well, we felt we probably should have got something out of that but it wasn’t to be,” he said.

"Obviously we can’t afford to drop too many points in the league, otherwise the other teams will run away with it, but the good thing is we still have to play the teams around us too.

"But we’ll just take it one week at a time, one game at a time, and try to get a wee run going to give ourselves a chance.”