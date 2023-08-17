Early signs good for Rosemount, says boss Cathcart, after derby rout of Ards Rangers

Premier Division new boys make a statement with 6-2 win in first home game of the season

LEE Cathcart admits he likes what he sees so far from his promoted Rosemount in their maiden campaign in the Amateur League’s top flight.

The Greyabbey men stuffed Ards Rangers 6-2 on Tuesday night to make it three wins from four in the opening fortnight, including Saturday’s Irish Cup win over Brantwood – their only loss coming on the first day on the road at East Belfast, a game in which the Rosemount chief reckons his side had enough chances to win several games.

But that profligacy in front of goal aside, he says he can have few complaints about how they’ve acquitted themselves in the Premier Division.

Down the years, Rosemount have been sluggish out of the blocks, with the unavailability of players at this stage of the season leaving them under-strength and below par.

But Cathcart was eager to make sure that didn’t happen this season, bringing in some quality additions to swell the ranks of an already talented squad, with former Ards Rangers skipper Ryan Newberry – who scored against his old club midweek – Beau Tosh, Billy Haddock, Curtis Houston and Andrew Dummigan coming aboard, most of whom have played in the top flight before.

Neill Melville wraps up the scoring with Rosemount's sixth on 90 minutes

Rosemount’s start stands in contrast to that of Dromara Village, who romped 1A ahead of them last year with just one defeat all season. Peter Turley’s men have marked their first return to top tier football in nine years with two defeats and a draw.

For all that, both managers will know there’s no conclusions to be drawn in August.

“We’ve a big squad this year, I’m sitting with a squad of 21,” Cathcart told the Belfast Telegraph.

“We had to protect ourselves against what’s happened before. Last season, for the first few games we only had six or seven first team players, and that went on for the first few games, due to injuries, boys on holiday and different reasons.

“This season, we’ve had the same problem with five or six missing but we’re still sending a couple of players with the seconds to get minutes and that still leaves me with a strong 14.

“So that’s a massive difference for us this season, and we know it’s going to be hard to manage but the boys have all bought into it, they know it’s a long season, and we’ll use certain players for certain games and we’ll just pick whatever team we think is going to win us the game.

“We’ve come into this league with no real expectations with regards to where we’ll be. We know we have built a good squad but obviously you’re coming in as the team who came up second so your first thoughts are to make sure you stay in the league.

Rosemount boss Lee Cathcart

“So it’s still the same after two wins from three in the league, nothing’s changed, we’ll see where the league takes us.”

Cathcart was naturally buoyed by Tuesday’s performance in a game which could develop into something of a derby, considering the proximity of the two clubs, plus the fact that so many players have played for both teams – Rangers’ Ryan Ennis was formerly with Rosemount, while Cathcart, Newberry, Jordan Dalzell, Chris Rice, Neill Melville, Mattie McAvoy, Scott Crawford and Ryan Strewart have all been on the books at Drome Park.

It was Rosemount’s first home game of the season, and with Islandview Road a fortress down the years – a five-year unbeaten stretch in the league was only ended late last season with the last kick of the ball by eventual champions Dromara – Cathcart’s hoping for more of the same this season.

“The first half an hour was tight enough, but the last 10 minutes in the first half we came more into it, we scored just before the break, and then second half, we blew them out of the water,” said Cathcart.

“So we’ve got six points from nine, we couldn’t really ask for a better start and hopefully our home form keeps us going as it has done. It suits us down there and not too many teams like coming down to us.”