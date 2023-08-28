East Belfast win will fuel belief at embattled Dromara, believes player-manager Peter Turley

Border Cup

Peter Turley says he finally recognised his Dromara side on Saturday after they delivered their best performance of the season to shoot down East Belfast on their own backyard in the first round of the Border Cup.

Ben Martin and Marcus Murphy grabbed the goals for the visitors in a 2-1 comeback win, setting up a second round clash at home to Tullycarnet this weekend.

It’s been a tough start to life back in the Amateur League’s top flight for the Bellsbridge men, who are still searching for a first Premier Division win of the new campaign.

Having romped 1A last season, many expected Turley’s men to pick up where they left off when hostilities resumed at the start of the month.

But while they’ve made progress in the Steel, Irish and Border Cups, just one point from a possible nine in the league hints at where their frustration lies.

Player-manager Turley was powerless to watch three of his main men from last season, the spine of his team no less, all depart over the summer — with forward Stevie Kennedy moving up a level with Dundela, midfielder Reece Kelly switching to Saturday’s opponents the East, and Luke Russell taking time away from the game.

The Dromara chief admits those exits put a dampener on their return to the Amateur League’s top table, and perhaps worse still, sowed the seeds of doubt in his players’ minds.

But after looking much more like themselves on Saturday, he’s confident his players will start showing the kind of self-belief which made them untouchable in 1A last season.

He said: “Obviously staying in the league is priority for us, and we’d have liked a better start in the league than what we’ve had.

“Our performances in the league definitely haven’t been up to scratch, but the boys know that. We’ve lost a few players, we’re looking a bit short at the minute but we all just need to put the shoulder to the wheel.

“The performance yesterday against the East was top class, and I think that was even more pleasing than the result.

“Even if we had have been beaten — because we were 1-0 down and missed a penalty — but if we had have come away from that game without the win, we still would have been a whole lot happier from how we were because of how we played.

“But getting the result was great too. It’s about belief, and the boys have taken a wee bit of time to actually believe that we deserve to be up here, especially because of the players we are missing.

“I don’t know if a lot of them believed it, but after that performance on Saturday, I think a few of them believe now, and hopefully that will be a good kickstart to get the league up and running.”

Sam Kirk and John Mahoney, 20 and 19 respectively, were the only incomings at Dromara over the summer, and while both have shown plenty of promise so far, Turley knows he’s a few bodies shy of a proper assault on the Premier.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’d still like to strengthen but I still think, with the players that we have, the performances weren’t up to it,” said Turley.

“I think the boys were maybe feeling we weren’t good enough because of the players we are missing.

“But I think they realise... and that’s what we’ve been trying to do as a management team, to drill it into them, that the rest of the boys here can perform a lot better than they have so far.

“But it is what it is, and hopefully this is the start of it.

“We need a first win now (in the league) but we haven’t had it easy either, away to Crumlin, home to Crumlin Star, and Comber at home.

“The Comber performance was actually a lot better, we created a lot more chances than we did in previous games, we just didn’t take them.”

While he’s hoping for an upturn now, Turley says he has to be realistic after admitting downgrading his season’s targets.

“Yeah, I did, I thought if we kept everyone, we could definitely look at a top-half finish,” he said.

“But with them boys gone — and it just depends how long it takes us to get a few new signings, if we get a few players on board, hopefully we can still push for that — but at the minute, the way we are sitting and the way we’ve started, survival is first and foremost and take it from there.”