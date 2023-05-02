England and Scotland drawn together in Women’s Nations League

England beat Scotland 2-1 at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France (Richard Sellers/PA) — © Richard Sellers

England and Scotland will meet in the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League.

The nations met at the 2019 World Cup in France when goals from Nikita Parris and Ellen White gave England a 2-1 victory, with Claire Emslie replying for Scotland.

The Nations League draw in Nyon saw Netherlands and Belgium join European champions England and Scotland in League A1 .

England manager Sarina Wiegman will come up against her native Netherlands in the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League (Adam Davy/PA) — © Adam Davy

England’s Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman will come up against her native country when the competition kicks off.

Wales were drawn in League A3 alongside Germany, Denmark and Iceland.

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland were paired in League B1 with Hungary and Albania.

The competition will be played in a similar format to the men’s Nations League with the 51 competing nations divided into two leagues of 16 and one of 19.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The four League A winners will progress to the finals, which will also act as Europe’s 2024 Olympic qualifiers.

There will also be promotion and relegation between the leagues ahead of the start of qualifying matches for the 2025 European Championship.

Games across all three leagues will be played in September, October and November with the finals held in February 2024.