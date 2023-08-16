England book place in World Cup final – The Sydney victory in pictures

Home > Sport > Football England book place in World Cup final – The Sydney victory in picturesEngland’s Alessia Russo celebrates the goal which killed off Australia (Zac Goodwin/PA).By PA Sport StaffToday at 15:25England booked their place in the World Cup final with a 3-1 win over co-hosts Australia in Sydney.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how they did it in pictures:The home fans were out in force (Isabel Infantes/PA).But England had their supporters too (Zac Goodwin/PA).England goalkeeper Mary Earps was put through her paces in the warm-up (Zac Goodwin/PA).England lined up ahead of kick-off (Zac Goodwin/PA).Alex Greenwood was shown an early yellow card (Zac Goodwin/PA).Ella Toone gave England a first-half lead (Isabel Infantes/PA).Sam Kerr equalised in stunning style (Isabel Infantes/PA).And celebrated in front of the home fans (Isabel Infantes/PA).But the impressive Lauren Hemp put England back in front (Zac Goodwin/PA).Mary Earps helped keep the lead intact with a late save (Isabel Infantes/PA).Before Alessia Russo’s goal sealed victory (Zac Goodwin/PA).England celebrated at full-time (Isabel Infantes/PA).Back home as well as out in Australia (Victoria Jones/PA).It meant a second successive World Cup final for England’s former Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman (Zac Goodwin/PA)While Australia and star Kerr were left to wonder what might have been (Zac Goodwin/PA).