England captain Leah Williamson goes off injured in Arsenal’s clash with Man Utd

Leah Williamson receives treatment after going down in the first half of Arsenal’s clash against Manchester United (Simon Marper/PA) — © Simon Marper

England captain Leah Williamson will be hoping her place at the World Cup is not under threat after limping out of Arsenal’s Women’s Super League clash against Manchester United with an injury.

Williamson collapsed in pain in the 12th minute against the table toppers at Leigh Sports Village, appearing the catch her studs in the turf and appearing to damage her knee.

She immediately signalled to the bench for treatment, eventually being helped from the field as she disappeared down the tunnel.

With less than 100 days to go before the World Cup begins that could spell bad news for a Lionesses side who have already lost Beth Mead to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in November.