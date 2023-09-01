England Under-21s look to new blood in wake of victorious Euro 2023 campaign

New Chelsea signing Cole Palmer is in the England Under-21s squad (Nick Potts/PA)

Just seven of England’s European Under-21 Championship winners are in Lee Carsley’s latest squad as a new cycle begins.

The likes of Anthony Gordon, Morgan Gibbs-White, Emile Smith-Rowe and Jacob Ramsey are no longer eligible as the Young Lions kick off their qualifying process for the 2025 tournament against Luxembourg on September 11.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, James Trafford, Jarrad Branthwaite, Charlie Cresswell, Harvey Elliott, new Chelsea signing Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke are those who remain from this summer’s successful tournament in Romania and Georgia.

Manchester City duo Rico Lewis and James McAtee are back in the squad following their absence in the summer while Carsley has included a host of players from the England Under-20s group in his 23-man squad.

Among those is Tottenham striker Dane Scarlett, while Borussia Dortmund striker Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Juventus forward Sam Iling-Junior are also included.