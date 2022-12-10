England v France: Champions end Gareth Southgate's men dreams as Harry Kane misses late penalty
Dylan O'Connell Sat 10 Dec 2022 at 20:05
England's World Cup dream is over.
France defeated England 2-1 with goals from Tchouaméni and Giroud either side of a Harry Kane equaliser. Kane missed a golden opportunity to equalise when he blazed and 82nd minute penalty over the bar. World champions France will now play Morocco in the semi-finals.