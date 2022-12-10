England v France: Champions end Gareth Southgate's men dreams as Harry Kane misses late penalty

England's Harry Kane scores his sides first goal to level the score at 1-1 during the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Picture date: Saturday December 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP England. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.