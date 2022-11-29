England v Wales: Goals from Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden give Gareth Southgate's men a 3-0 victory in Al-Rayyan while USA beat Iran in Al-Thumama - as it happened

World Cup

England’s Marcus Rashford, centre, celebrates scoring the opening goal against Wales (Adam Davy/PA)

Three second half goals were enough to secure England's passage into the Last 16 of the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's men made light work of Wales, with Marcus Rashford scoring a fine brace either side of a Phil Foden goal. While Robert Page's team exit the tournament England can look forward to playing Senegal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, USA defeated Iran 1-0 to qualify for the next round. They will play Group A winners Netherlands on Saturday afternoon.

Here's a recap of the action as it happened.