England v Wales: Goals from Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden give Gareth Southgate's men a 3-0 victory in Al-Rayyan while USA beat Iran in Al-Thumama - as it happened

World Cup

Three second half goals were enough to secure England's passage into the Last 16 of the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's men made light work of Wales, with Marcus Rashford scoring a fine brace either side of a Phil Foden goal. While Robert Page's team exit the tournament England can look forward to playing Senegal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, USA defeated Iran 1-0 to qualify for the next round. They will play Group A winners Netherlands on Saturday afternoon.

Here's a recap of the action as it happened.