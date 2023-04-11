England Women ‘forget’ trio to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s

England marked Tuesday night’s Alzheimer’s Society friendly against Australia by “forgetting” the names of three players when announcing the team.

The Lionesses’ social media accounts initially posted a teamsheet with several gaps before filling in the blanks with Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh and Chloe Kelly.

The team that was announced by manager Sarina Wiegman was notable for the inclusion of Kelly alongside Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp in attack, with Lauren James and Rachel Daly on the bench.

Wiegman is continuing to look at her attacking options for the coming World Cup.

The match is England’s last scheduled fixture before the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and comes only days after they won the inaugural Finalissima against Brazil.

Outside the Brentford Community Stadium, fans were encouraged to write their favourite memories of watching England on a wall as part of an art installation raising awareness of Alzheimer’s.