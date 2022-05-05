English Football Association deny reports they were planning to use Sweet Caroline as team’s new unofficial anthem

The English Football Association has denied reports they were planning to change their World Cup song from the Euro 96 anthem Three Lions, to Sweet Caroline.

In recent days it was reported officials at the Association were planning to adopt what is widely considered to be the unofficial anthem of the Northern Ireland team and a regular favourite of the Green and White Army supporters.

At last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament, England fans sparked some controversy among Northern Irish social media users, after supporters regularly started belting out the Neil Diamond 1969 megahit as they followed the team all the way to the Wembley final of the tournament, before eventually losing to Italy.

Recent media reports suggested England were officially planning to adopt the song as their own, while dropping Baddiel and Skinner's Football's Coming Home because it was considered “arrogant” to other countries.

However, the FA has since released a statement confirming they will continue to play Three Lions at Wembley before important fixtures.

“Contrary to reports this morning, the FA still plays Three Lions at major Wembley matches and has never had any intention of doing otherwise,” a statement from the Football Association said.

“The song belongs to the fans and is about the hope of following the England team.

“It was requested by the FA to be played as one of our team songs at the 2018 World Cup and the Euros last summer, and this is our plan at tournaments going forward.”

At the tournament last year, a DJ who had been prompting England fans to belt out Sweet Caroline at Wembley even went so far as to apologise to Northern Ireland fans.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster at the time the official Wembley stadium DJ, Tony Perry said: "To be honest what the idea behind it was, and the wonderful people of Northern Ireland I’ve got an opportunity to apologise to you, because it was never my intention to do that to you.

"England’s song should forever be ‘Three Lions’ but we don’t want to take anything away from the wonderful people of Northern Ireland, but at that moment I just felt ‘do you know what I’m just going to hit play on Sweet Caroline’ because I think it will do a better job than ‘Vindaloo’ at that particular time."