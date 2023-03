Euro 2020 matchday seven: Denmark in first game since Christian Eriksen collapse

Holland take on Austria and Ukraine face North Macedonia in Thursday’s other games.

Denmark are back in action for the first time since their harrowing experience at the weekend (Wolfgang Rattay/AP)

Denmark are back in Euro 2020 action after their harrowing experience at the weekend.

Their opener against Finland was marred by Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest on the pitch on Saturday and they were forced to come back less than two hours later to finish the game.

They unsurprisingly lost 1-0, putting them on the back foot in Group B, especially with the world number one ranked team Belgium their next opponents.

With Eriksen thankfully on the mend, the Danes have vowed to fight for their stricken team-mate.

Holland will look to tighten their grip on Group C against Austria in Amsterdam while Bucharest hosts Ukraine against North Macedonia.

On Wednesday night, Italy became the first team to qualify for the knockout stages.

Roberto Mancini’s side showcased themselves as possible contenders for the title after a dominant 3-0 win over Switzerland in Group A.

Manuel Locatelli’s brace either side of half-time and Ciro Immobile’s late third gave Italy the points in Rome and sent them through to the last 16.

Wales put themselves on the brink of qualification after an impressive 2-0 win over Turkey in the same group.

Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts scored at the end of each half to secure the points, while Gareth Bale missed a penalty.

Russia, who lost their opening game to Belgium, got their Group B campaign up and running with a 1-0 win over Finland.

Post of the day

The Italian Job

Italy are looking the real deal as they booked their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 with a 3-0 win over Switzerland (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Quote of the day

“It’s not bad, to be fair, it’s a good record

England’s Jude Bellingham is understated in his reaction to becoming the youngest ever player to feature at the European Championship.

Belgium in Eriksen tribute

Belgium will celebrate Eriksen’s ongoing recovery from a cardiac arrest when they face Denmark. Eriksen’s Inter Milan team-mate Romelu Lukaku has revealed the Belgians plan to kick the ball out of play after 10 minutes – the midfielder wears the number 10 shirt for the Danish national team – in Thursday’s showdown as a mark of respect.

Stat attack

Bale might have skied his penalty in Wales’ 2-0 win over Turkey, but the Real Madrid man still put on a show in Baku, creating both of his side’s goals on his way to setting up five chances in the match, the first player in recorded history at the European Championship to do so.

Up next

June 17

Ukraine v North Macedonia (Group C, Bucharest, 1400)Denmark v Belgium (Group B, Copenhagen, 1700)Holland v Austria (Group C, Amsterdam, 2000)