Bann-tastic! Coleraine Euro stars make their townsfolk proud after thrilling victory

It was the morning after the night before in Coleraine - and what a night it had been, as they overcame the odds to claim one of local football's greatest European results.

Yesterday on the streets of the Co Londonderry town there was a mix of joy and sheer disbelief at the toppling of Slovenian side Maribor.

Few had given the Bannsiders a chance of pulling off an upset.

But if there were some fears among the 40-strong party on the near three-hour charter flight out of Belfast International Airport to Slovenia's second city ahead of the game, they were not shared by at least one voice on the plane. "We are going to win this one. It is a game of football," confidently declared Luca Kearney, the nine-year-old son of Coleraine manager, Oran.

Oran Kearney with his son Luca

That was a nice moment, said general manager Stevie McCann, as he recounted the tale back in the Showgrounds on the day after the evening before when Coleraine pulled off a massive upset by defeating Maribor on penalties following a roller coaster 120 minutes of play.

General manager Stevie McCann

Maribor, multiple times Slovenian champions, three times into the group stage of the Champions League, and with some notable scalps on their European journeys, were certainly the favourites ahead of Thursday evening's Europa League first round qualifier. But the management of the club certainly did not take the visitors for granted. They were very gracious hosts, said Stevie, a little too gracious maybe.

"They left some very nice pastries in the dressing room for the lads before the game," he revealed. Sugar rushes are not the best for players ahead of the game. They were left uneaten, the part-timers canny enough not to fall for that little trick.

"I did not really believe we could beat them," said Scott Hill, a supporter of 28 years or "since I was born". He was at the Showgrounds to pick up a new Bannsiders jersey.

As the game progressed, his confidence grew that his team was up for this game, and a match for the Slovenians. Then James McLaughlin scored.

"It was unreal, and then a few minutes later Maribor and that was a bit deflating," said Scott.

He watched at home, on his own, in his bed, out of which he jumped several times during the evening, not least during the dramatic penalty shoot out when Maribor's Amir Dervisevic struck the bar then Ben Doherty stepped up to slot home the winner. "I was in the house by myself watching, but maybe next time will have a gathering, just a small number," Scott said, adding that it would be nice too see AC Milan or Spurs land at the Showgrounds on September 17, when the second round qualifier is played - even if no supporters are allowed in.

Groundsman Tommy Doherty, who travelled to Maribor with the team, was thinking AC Milan as well, and how he might prepare the Showgrounds for the arrival.

"I'll make it nice for AC Milan, nice and rough," joked Tommy, groundsman for four years but linked to the club for decades, since, he said, well before Dessie Dickson scored a hat-trick against Kilmarnock in the Fairs Cup exactly 50 years ago.

Groundsman Tommy Doherty

Tommy recounted one encounter on the trip to the city of nearly 100,000 in the shadow of the Austrian Alps. It was a conversation with a young woman selling merchandise in the Maribor store. "It is a round ball and anything can happen," she told him. Indeed.

"It was a strange with no spectators, but it was still some atmosphere. And Ben Doherty, some pressure but what a guy," said Tommy before heading on to mow the pitch.

Richard Sittlington

In the centre of Coleraine, lifelong fan Richard Sittlington said: "I did have confidence in them and why not when it went to penalties?"

But Richard and pal Gary Elder also remembered past European nights involving Coleraine, including those against Spurs and Dundee.

Gary Elder

Gary, from Ballymoney and not a Coleraine supporter, admitted: "That Spurs game, that was the only time I have ever been to the Showgrounds."

Unfortunately, if Coleraine draw Spurs at home in the next round, as they could do, there will be no return visit for Gary, or likely anybody else bar those close to the club. Covid-19 has made sure of that.

Richard remembers the Dundee game and, thanks to YouTube, he and his wife are immortalised on camera.

"I watched it the other day. You could see us in the crowd. I was wearing a flying jacket, she was wearing white leather. You could not miss us."

Gary Brown

Gary Brown, a big fan as was his father, watched the game at home with his wife Debbie, who is not so big a supporter.

"Beforehand I knew it was going to be a tough game and just thought hopefully they will get a result," Gary said. "When they scored the goal it was fantastic."

As the time went on. Gary thought that Maribor would reveal why they are full-timers and step up a gear, but they never really did and "Coleraine never looked like part-time players".

Coleraine FC chairman Colin McKendry

For Colin McKendry, chairman of the club, the feeling yesterday was exiting from a "surreal experience with every emotion humanly possible, scoring, conceding the penalty, the penalty kicks, the missed penalty".

"It is just the raw emotion of winning the game of football," he said before disclosing he knocked back a discreet full glass of wine provided by the hosts before the penalty shoot-out had even started.

As Doherty stepped up to take the deciding penalty, Colin admits he had a fleeting thought passing through his head: "This is a very expensive penalty." Indeed it was, about £250,000 worth.

It is his job as chairman to think about money, and he and others in the back room knew that it was a significant cost to charter a flight more than 24 hours before the game, though Uefa did compensate the club for some of the cost.

Under Uefa rules, clubs have to be in country at least 24 hours before the game. The plane was idling in Maribor airport. The team had to move fairly sharpish after the game and return home.

Flying high: James McLaughlin stars for Coleraine during their shock victory in Slovenia

They landed in Belfast at 6am. Within hours, Oran Kearney was back at work as a teacher at Cross and Passion College in Ballycastle.

But at least one of the players had the day off, goal scorer James McLaughlin. "Only one day off," said Colin, James' boss at McKendry Engineering.

As for which team the club would like in Monday's draw, it is a toss up between the players having the experience of playing against one of the giants of the game, such as AC Milan, and the greater possibility of making further progress by drawing a weaker side.

"The New Saints, Wales, that's who we want," shouted Stevie McCann.