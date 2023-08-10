Battling Derry City lose out to a stunning strike in Kazakhstan

Tobol Kostanay 1 Derry City 0

Derry City will have to come from behind in their Europa Conference League third round qualifier after defeat to Tobol Kostanay in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side need to overturn a 1-0 deficit at Tallaght next Thursday, with their request to play the game at Windsor Park denied by UEFA.

A superb strike from Roman Asrankulov was the only goal of the game in Kostanay, but a stoic performance from the Candystripes – who could well have equalised late on through Michael Duffy – will give them plenty of hope ahead of the second leg.

The home side nearly took the lead within the opening two minutes when striker Serge Déblé found space 10 yards out, however Brian Maher made the save low to his left.

Derry City’s first effort came shortly after, with Duffy taking a left-footed snapshot from just inside the box but failing to keep it on target.

The Candystripes tested Ivan Konovalov for the first time on 15 minutes when Paul McMullan ran at the heart of the Tobol defence and was tripped up by Asrankulov. Will Patching’s resulting free kick from 20 yards was on target but punched clear by the goalkeeper.

A corner from Tobol captain Serikzhan Muzhikov was then met by the head of Bojan Mlađović but he couldn’t direct the ball on target from a tight angle.

Wayward shots from Ramazan Orazov and Bagdat Kairov followed before the biggest chance of the first half. Chesnokov found space down the right and picked out Déblé with the low cross. His initial shot was blocked down by Cameron McJannet, with the rebound falling for Déblé again who saw his second attempt blocked by the leg of Maher.

The home side should have gone ahead just before the hour mark when a mistake at the back saw Chesnokov through one on one against Maher, but the Candystripes’ shot stopper did brilliantly to get off his line and smother the shot.

Tobol did break the deadlock moments later when Vukadinović drew the attentions of Ronan Boyce and McMullan down the left before setting it back for Asrankulov in space. The full-back advanced into the box before directing a powerful strike beyond the grasp of Maher into the top left corner, with the help of the crossbar.

Sadou Diallo stung the palms of Konovalov on 71 minutes when Tobol dropped off the midfielder 30 yards out. The rebound fell for Will Patching in the box and he went down looking for a penalty but instead received a yellow card for simulation.

The visitors should have been level on 79 minutes when a poor goal kick from Konovalov fell to Patching on the edge of the box. He quickly picked out Duffy who skipped away from Rogač but, with the angle tight, he could only find the side netting from ten yards out.

Derry City: Maher, Boyce, Connolly, McJannet, Doherty, O’Reilly (P McEleney 69), Diallo, Patching (McEneff 82), McMullan (B Kavanagh 89), Duffy, C Kavanagh (McGonigle 69).

Tobol Kostanay: Konovalov, Kairov (Gabaraev 67), Rogač, Mlađović, Asrankulov, Zharynbetov (Ilic 67), Muzhikov (Zabelin 89), Orazov (Shakhov 67), Chesnokov, Vukadinović (Ivanović 78), Déblé.

Referee: S Ebner (Austria)

Man of the Match – Sadou Diallo

Match rating – 6/10