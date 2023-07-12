Battling display sees Larne rally from early blow to keep Champions League hopes alive against HJK Helsinki

HJK Helsinki 1 Larne 0

Larne’s Andy Ryan gets away from HJK Helsinki’s Topi Keskinen and Lucas Lingman

It only took 60 seconds for Larne’s Champions League debut to take a nightmare twist, but the Invermen raised themselves from the canvas and HJK Helsinki know they are still in a fight.

The tie is finely poised, with the Finnish giants bringing a slender 1-0 lead with them to Solitude next Wednesday, but this first round qualifier was in danger of slipping away from the visitors after some early drama.

Having won the first top-flight title in their 134-year history in April, this was a proud moment in Larne’s history, but just one minute after referee Goga Kikacheishvili from Georgia signalled the star of the contest, the hosts were given a penalty.

The spot-kick was awarded after a clumsy challenge by Cian Bolger on Topi Keskinen.

Spanish-born striker Bojan Radulovic sent Rohan Ferguson the wrong way from the penalty spot twice – a retake was ordered after his stuttered run-up – and Tiernan Lynch’s side were immediately on the ropes.

At a sunny Bolt Arena, Larne’s Champions League dream looked to be melting away.

As proud as they will feel, the Premiership champions will be kicking themselves.

The early penalty that produced the only goal of the first leg was a costly error.

Larne recovered to prevent further damage and created a few opportunities of their own, but the scoreline would have been much healthier without that early setback.

It was a harsh introduction to life at this elite level.

But this team that were languishing at the bottom of the Championship just six years ago showed steel and resilience to get up off the floor and fight back.

With a little luck they could have snatched an equaliser but they return home knowing this is mission possible.

HJK had home advantage, but it was a tie that illustrated the strengths of both teams as the rivals are cool in possession and ask questions in the final third.

A lesser team would have folded after conceding the early opener but Larne rallied and regrouped, producing an energetic performance that ensured the tie remains alive.

Attacking player Keskinen, who earned the penalty, caused the visiting defence a few headaches and will need to be silenced in the second leg.

Keskinen managed to outwit Bolger again but this time Shaun Want made a crucial intervention. He then cut the ball back across goal for the in-rushing Matti Peltola, whose shot deflected wide.

Five minutes before the interval, Andy Ryan squared for striker partner Lee Bonis, but the Northern Ireland squad member’s rushed effort was blocked.

For Larne, Bonis and Ryan linked up well and had the hosts panicking on occasions.

Intelligent running and distribution was a feature of their performance and Larne could have grabbed an equaliser in the second half.

On the hour mark, Leroy Millar headed just wide from Dylan Sloan’s free-kick and on 71 minutes, Millar supplied Ryan whose first-time curling shot cleared Jesse Ost’s crossbar by inches.

The Premiership champions played with plenty of belief and Bonis found the side netting in another let off for the home side.

HJK had their attacking moments, too, with Santeri Hostikka testing Ferguson’s alertness and Keskinen’s drive sailed over the top.

Larne were unable to force home an equaliser but, crucially, they didn’t concede a second and their Champions League hopes remain alive. The Invermen tried to play their passing game and grew in confidence as the game unfolded.

It was a spirited showing against a Finnish side who reached the group stages of last season’s Europa League.

HJK still pose many threats but they are beatable, particularly if Larne bring their shooting boots to Solitude.

It was a horrible start for the Invermen but, despite failing to have a shot on target in 90 minutes, they can still land a knockout blow. Larne recovered from an early shock at the Bolt Arena and their light hasn’t gone out yet.

HJK Helsinki: Ost, Soiri Peltola, Tenho, Raitala, Tanaka (Kouassivi-Benissan 64), Lingman, P Hetemaj, Hostikka (Olusanya 81), Radulovic, Keskinen.

Subs not used: Iliev, Ramula, Ollila, Toivio, Ro Riski, Kanellopoulos, Ylitolva, Meriuoto.

Larne: Ferguson, Cosgrove, Want, Bolger, Donnelly, Glynn, Sloan (Kearns 83), Gordon, Millar, Ryan (Westendorf 86), Bonis.

Subs not used: Dowling, Omar, Farquhar, O’Neill, Maguire, Smith.

Referee: Goga Kikacheishvili (Georgia)