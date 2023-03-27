Callum O’Dowda doubt but Stephen Kenny vows to show fire against France

The Republic of Ireland’s plans for tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifier with France have been disrupted by a groin injury for Callum O’Dowda, but Séamus Coleman could still make the line-up.. Stephen Kenny confirmed at his pre-match press conference that O’Dowda, who was in line to start at left wing back, has incurred a problem and the fact that Robbie Brady has been called in as cover highlights that the Cardiff City player is in bother. On the plus side for Kenny, Norwich attacker Adam Idah has been passed fit after overcoming an injury. The absence of Coleman from media proceedings was taken as evidence that a thigh problem had ruled him out of the match, but the manager gave a different message. “No, he is not ruled out,” said Kenny, when asked about Coleman’s prospects. “I wouldn’t like to get drawn into percentages but certainly Séamus is a very good player. It’s not so much his experience, it’s that he’s playing well himself at the moment. “Experience is a factor but his performances for Everton have been very good. For footballing reasons, he merits his place in the team because he has been playing very well for Everton and had an injury-free run and been able to train regularly over the last number of months. “Callum O’Dowda has picked up a groin strain so Robbie Brady joined the squad last night. “Adam Idah is fully fit, he is ok, he is absolutely fully fit and ready to go. He comes into our plans. He trained well yesterday and he has been playing consistently for Norwich every week so he comes back into the squad.”