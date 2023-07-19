Champions League dream over for Larne after heartbreaking extra-time loss to HJK Helsinki

Larne (2) 2-2 (3) HJK Helsinki (after extra-time)

Larne striker Andy Ryan chases down Miro Tenho of HJK Helsinki in their Champions League first qualifying round second leg tie at Solitude

Gutsy Larne may have crashed out of the Champions League but they left Solitude with the pride very much intact.

It was always going to be a demanding task for Tiernan Lynch’s team, who trailed HJK Helsinki 1-0 from the first leg in Finland last week and their task became a lot worse when Tuomas Ollila shot the visitors into a first half lead.

But Larne produced a magical second half performance. They levelled things through a Lee Bonis penalty kick, awarded on the recommendation of the Visual Referee’s Assistant after Jukka Raitala handled a cross from Andy Ryan.

Bonis stepped up to score, but it got even better for the Irish League boys when substitute Joe Thomson shot them into the lead with only three minutes left, forcing extra-time.

However, Larne’s ambitions of reaching the second round were dashed when defender Shaun Want deflected a shot from substitute Roope Riski into his own net – the agony that hovered over the stadium was tangible.

Lynch’s team will now drop into the Europa Conference League – they will face FC Ballkani, from Kosovo, next week.

Larne owner Kenny Bruce wanted to hear the Champions League anthem echo around the tidy, new look Inver Park – sadly, the business tycoon never got his wish.

Unfortunately, the pitch failed to meet the required FIFA criteria, the synthetic surface failing one element of the pro-standard pitch test, forcing the change of venue.

Bruce, who was at the game along with his side kick Iain Dowie, was to be disappointed in every aspect, not only with the result but the Champions League signature tune isn’t required for qualifying rounds.

Lynch’s boys have developed the habit of defying the odds. They did it last year by lifting the Irish League title for the first time in the club’s 134-year history. The reality is, HJK work off a £6m yearly budget... Larne’s a lot less, £800,00.

Incredibly, after last week’s win, HJK head coach Toni Koskela was sacked, replaced by his assistant, Toni Korkeakunnas.

As well as securing a Champions League second-round place, the win guarantees Finns at least a UEFA Europa Conference League play-off spot for the group stages of the tournament, although they qualified for the Europa League group stages last year.

It was hardly surprising Lynch named the team that started last week’s game and it was the visitors who showed the first sign of nerves when goalkeeper Dejan Iliev's attempted clearance was intercepted by Ryan, only for the striker’s touch to let him own.

But HJK, who are half way through the domestic season, retaliated with Anthony Olusanya capitalising on an error by Dylan Sloan, but defender Aaron Donnelly produced a brilliant block.

After a bout of early sparring, it was Larne who began to ask questions of the HJK defence. In a lighting raid, involving Tomas Cosgrove and Leroy Millar, Shea Gordon burst into the box only to fire his effort across the face of the goal.

But the Irish League side was hit by a hammer blow with that opener from Ollila.

It was Topi Keskinen who carved open the home defence with a penetrating dash before finding the defender, who slotted past Rohan Ferguson at his near post.

Clearly on the ropes, Larne survived another raid just after the half hour. This time by giant striker Bojan Radulovic got up above everyone else to thunder in a header only for Ferguson to produce a wonder save, getting down low to claw the ball out of the bottom corner.

Larne were dealt another blow on 35 minutes with influential defender Cian Bolger hobbled off, replaced by new signing from Ballymena United Craig Farquhar.

Lynch’s team almost levelled right on the stroke of half-time. Sloan gobbled up a blunder by defender Jukka Raitala, the youngster sent Millar darting into the left channel but he failed to get his shot on target, the ball fizzing wide of the post.

Whatever Lynch said to his boys at half-time, they came out with all guns blazing after the restart.

They produced a brilliant move on 52 minutes, with Cosgrove whipping in a right ball from the right that was met by Michael Glynn, whose volley sizzled inches over the top.

Larne threatened again just after the hour. Aaron Donnelly’s pass sent Ryan scampering down the left and, when he produced the most delicious of deliveries, Bonis’ thundering header was brilliantly pawed over the crossbar by Jesse Öst, who replaced the injured Iliev at half-time.

But Greek referee Aristotelis Diamantopoulos was urged by the Video Assistant Referee to have a look at the screen having spotted a hand ball offence by Raitala, and the Greek official promptly awarded a penalty kick.

Ice cool Bonis sent Öst the wrong way from the spot.

The Inver men were now going for broke. They had another chance when Miro Tenho’s outstretched hand stopped Ryan from bearing down on goal, only for Bonis to blast the 20-yard free kick into the defensive wall.

But the ground erupted on 87 minutes when Thomson shot Larne ahead. Ryan flicked in another great cross from the right which fell to the substitute who volleyed home, even though Tenho did his best to keep the ball out.

But with the game in extra-time, HJK nicked the lead again on 96 minutes and this time they wouldn’t relinquish it.

Pyry Soiri managed to squeeze in a cross from the right that was met by substitute Riski, whose scuffed effort ricocheted off the unlucky Want before trickling over the line.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Donnelly, Bonis, Gordon (Maguire 99), Bolger (Farquhar 35), Millar, Glynn (Westendorf 76), Cosgrove, Sloan (Thomson 76), Ryan (O’Neill 89).

Unused subs: Dowling, Omar, Kearns, Smith.

HJK HELSINKI: Iliev (Öst 46), Ollila, Toivio, Radulovic, Lingman, Tenho, Keskinen (Riski 71), Raitala, Soiri (Kouassivi-Benissan 119), Kanellopoulos (Möller 91), Olusanya (Tanaka 56).

Unused subs: Tiovonen, Boamah.

Referee: Aristotelis Diamantopoulos (Greece)

Man of the match: Shaun Want

Match rating: 8/10

Relive all the action on our LIVE blog below...