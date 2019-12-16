Champions League last 16 draw and dates: Liverpool and Manchester City face Madrid duo while Chelsea and Spurs set for Germany

Defending champions Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham are all in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Liverpool and Manchester City will both go to Spain in the Champions League last 16 for two mouthwatering ties.

Holders Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid and a trip to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in which they lifted the trophy in June, while City take on record winners Real Madrid, chasing their 14th European title.

Liverpool last played Atleti in a competitive tie in the Europa League semi-final in 2010. The Spanish side went through on away goals after extra-time, Diego Forlan scoring the winner. Atletico are currently fifth in the La Liga table, six points behind Real and Barcelona.

City have will be also be looking for revenge when they face Real, who edged the tie the last time the sides met in the Champions League. A Fernando own goal was the only difference between the sides in the 2016 semi-final.

Read more Europa League last 32 draw in full: Rangers face Portugal trip while Celtic take on Copenhagen and Manchester United go to Belgium

"It's a difficult one," admitted Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain. "If we want to be the best, we have to beat them. It's always a pleasure to play against Real Madrid so we are happy to go there and we know what we are going to face. We know them very well but they know what we are doing and know our manager (Pep Guardiola)."

England's two unseeded teams were both handed a trip to Germany, as Chelsea will take on Bayern Munich while Tottenham play Red Bull Leipzig.

Bayern have already scored seven goals in London this season, thrashing Spurs 7-2 in the group stage. However, they won just over half of their Bundesliga fixtures so far this season. The last time they met Chelsea, the Blues lifted the Champions League trophy with a penalty victory in the 2012 final.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Leipzig are currently top of the German league and are set to meet Spurs for the first time. Club ambassador Ledley King is confident Tottenham can progress.

"They (Leipzig) are a good side, play with a lot of pace and intensity," he told BT Sport. "It will be a good game. Going to Germany is tough. It is one we won't be taking lightly. It will be a tough task, but I am quietly confident we can get through."

On Spurs boss Mourinho, King added: "The manager has won the Champions League and his experience will rub off on the players."

Five-time winners Barcelona take on Napoli, Borussia Dortmund will play Paris St Germain and Italian champions Juventus face Lyon.

Italian club Atalanta, who qualified for the competition for the first time, will take on Valencia.

The round of 16 first leg ties will take place on 18/19/25/26 February, with the second legs due to be played on 10/11/17/18 March.

After the draw, Manchester City have held their place as 4/1 favourites to win the tournament, narrowly ahead of Premier League leaders Liverpool at 5/1. Jose Mourinho's Spurs are rated at 19/1 with Chelsea at 47/1.

Champions League round of 16 draw and dates

First named teams play the first leg at home:

Borussia Dortmund v PSG (Feb 18 / March 11)

Real Madrid v Manchester City (Feb 26 / March 17)

Atalanta v Valencia (Feb 19 / March 10)

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool (Feb 18 / March 11)

Chelsea v Bayern Munchen (Feb 25 / March 18)

Lyon v Juventus (Feb 26 / March 17)

Tottenham Hotspur v RB Leipzig (Feb 19 / March 10)

Napoli v Barcelona (Feb 25 / March 18)