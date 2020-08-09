Champions League: Linfield face Legia Warszawa tie if they get past Drita

Linfield's reward if they can overcome Kosovan side Drita in Tuesday night's Champions League preliminary qualifier in Nyon is a glamour tie with Polish side Legia Warsaw in the first round proper.

The Blues, who overcame Sammarinese champions Tre Fiori in Switzerland yesterday to set up a one-game shoot-out with Dritas this week, are gearing up for hopefully another deep European qualifying run after last season's exploits.

The game would be played on August 18/19, with Linfield to travel to Poland as the unseeded team, with the game played behind behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Legia Warszawa won Poland's top division last season and count former Celtic goalkeeper Artur Boruc among their squad.

Even if they do not defeat Drita, David Healy's men will drop down to the first round of qualifying for the Europa League, with their opponents discovered at a later date.

Meanwhile, Coleraine will face San Marino side La Fiorita, and Glentoran will welcome Faroe Islands outfit HB Tórshavn in their Europa League preliminary qualifying ties.

Oran Kearney's Bannsiders, who qualified for Europe courtesy of finishing second in the shortened league campaign, and Irish Cup champions Glentoran were both unseeded for the draw but will both be at home.

The game will be played on August 20, also behind closed doors. The winners will progress to the first round proper of Europa League qualifying.