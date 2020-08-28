Clucas issues apology after being sent off as Glentoran are eliminated from Europa League by Motherwell

Off you go: Glens ace Seanan Clucas is dismissed after a second yellow card

Glentoran midfielder Seanan Clucas has issued an apology on Twitter after being sent off in their Europa League defeat to Motherwell on Thursday night.

The Glens were well in the Europa League first round qualifying tie at Fir Park, holding the Scottish side scoreless and heading for extra-time, but the flow of the game shifted after Clucas received his second yellow.

Motherwell would go on to score five times to run away with the tie 5-1, which was not a fair reflection on how the game panned out, with Robbie McDaid's late penalty only a consolation for Mick McDermott's side.

After the game, Clucas took to social media to apologise to the fanbase for his red card, insisting that nobody was more upset by the outcome than him.

"Not one for writing stuff up but I owe the players, staff and fans an apology for letting you down," wrote Clucas.

"I know how hard every man worked. Trust me nobody’s hurting more right now than me. I worked my socks off every single day to prepare. It’s not in me to pull out of tackles and never will be. I can be smarter for the second there’s no doubt about that.

"I wear my heart on my sleeve every time I put that jersey on and always will. I’m man enough to take the abuse on the chin and move on. Full focus for the season ahead."

Clucas was sent off in the 51st minute when he was issued his second yellow card, neither of which he had much argument for, and Motherwell made the Glens pay just six minutes later through Callum Lang.

Stephen O'Donnell, Liam Pulworth, Tony Watt and Chris Long piled on the pain for the Glens by adding more goals in a scoreline that in no way reflected the effort put in by the visitors, with McDaid's spot kick a deserved consolation.