Coleraine to host Motherwell in Europa League qualifier, while Linfield get home draw against Floriana

Coleraine will welcome Lisburn man Stephen Robinson and his Motherwell side to the Showgrounds for their Europa League second qualifying round tie after today's draw paired them together.

The 'Well knocked out fellow Northern Irish side Glentoran in the previous round at Fir Park, and the Bannsiders could exact some revenge on the Scottish Premiership outfit.

A tie with Motherwell is Coleraine's reward for their stunning upset of Slovenian side Maribor in the previous round, who they defeated in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw.

Linfield, meanwhile, will certainly fancy their chances at progressing deeper into the competition after being drawn against Maltese side Floriana at Windsor Park.

David Healy's Blues came oh-so close to taking Legia Warsaw to penalties in their Champions League qualifier, only to lose 1-0, but they will see this as a very winnable tie having dropped into the Europa League.

Elsewhere in the draw, Shamrock Rovers were given the biggest glamour tie of them all as they drew European giants AC Milan, who they will face at Tallaght Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur will have to travel to Lokomotiv Plovdiv of Bulgaria, while Rangers will head to Gibraltar to face Lincoln Red Imps.

Dundalk will travel to Andorra to face Inter Club d'Escalades, Aberdeen will be away to Viking of Norway, while Bala Town have something of a glamour tie in welcoming Standard Liege to Wales.

The second round ties are scheduled to take place on 17 September as one single leg rather than a two-legged tie due to the coronavirus pandemic, with extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required.

The winners advance to the Europa League third qualifying round, the draw for which will be held on Tuesday.

