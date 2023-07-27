Crusaders’ never-say-die attitude leads to another memorable European night with Rosenborg draw

Crusaders 2 Rosenborg 2

Stephen Baxter’s never-say-die Crusaders savoured another famous European night at Seaview as they rescued a 2-2 draw against crack Norwegian side Rosenborg.

The Shore Road boys produced a magical 90 minutes to keep their Europa Conference League hopes on the boil and, in the end, it was the visitors who were clinging on for their lives.

It all started so well for the Crues with Philip Lowry firing them into an early lead. But the Norwegians hit back before with interval with goals from Carlos Holse and Ole Saeter, the latter from the penalty spot.

But defender Billy Joe Burns sent the home crowd into a frenzy when he levelled matters 16 minutes from time.

It will still be a massive challenge for the Crues to progress. Scottish side Heart of Midlothian await the winners in round three, but the Crues’ consolation is the fact that they have already pulled in close on €400,000 from their European venture.

The Shore Road boys approached the tie oozing with confidence after their thrilling 3-2 aggregate win over Finnish side FC Haka.

Manager Stephen Baxter and his braves predicted it would be a step up in class – and that’s exactly what it was. The Crues, of course, had first-hand experience of what to expect because it was the third time the teams have met in European combat since since 2013. On that occasion, the Norwegian side cantered home 4-0 over over both legs.

The teams clashed again 12 months later. Following an edgy 2-1 home victory, Rosenborg put their foot on them at Seaview, running out 7-2 winners – but there was no chance of that happening this time.

It was hardly surprising, Baxter naming the same team that performed so heroically against Haka, and it was the Crues who had the first sniff of a goal chance after only five minutes. Ross Clarke’s piercing pass sent Ben Kennedy into the right channel and, after cleverly switching the ball on to his left boot, he sent in a low curling effort that goalkeeper Andre Hansen did well to shovel clear.

But the visitors gave an early hint of what they were about when defender Erland Reitan produced a brilliant pass to find Jayden Nelson, whose blistering drive flashed just past Johnny Tuffey’s post.

However, the little north Belfast venue erupted on 11 minutes with that Lowry opener. The midfielder gobbled up a flick from striker Adam Lecky and, in the same movement, swivelled to fire a low shot past an unguarded Hansen.

With the crowd right behind the home team, they almost doubled their lead on 16 minutes. This time Jordan Forsythe’s long ball sent Paul Heatley rampaging down the left and, after edging past Sam Rogers, his low drive was touched on to the post by the goalkeeper before it was scrambled for a corner kick.

Having weathered that period of pressure, Rosenborg again threatened on 24 minutes. Rory McKeown hauled down Holse wide on the right and, when Adrian Pereira fizzed in the free kick, Tuffey was forced to punch the effort over the top.

But there was little the shot-stopper could do with Holse’s equaliser just on the half-hour.

The midfielder showed wonderful skill to trick his way past Lowry and without breaking stride, he sent in a blistering drive that dipped and swerved past Tuffey’s outstretched gloves.

Rosenborg, regulars in the group stages of not only the Europa League but the Champions League, established the lead for the first time in bizarre circumstances five minutes prior to the interval.

Daniel Larmour and striker Saeter both chase long ball into the box, which appeared to bounce of the defender’s arm. Greek referee Evangelos Manouchos stunned most people in the ground by rather harshly awarding a penalty kick and Saeter kept his cool to send Tuffey the wrong way from the spot.

Crusaders tried to repair the damage after the restart, but midfielder Jordan Forsythe was right out of luck when his booming header inched over the crossbar following Clarke’s pin-point corner kick.

Rosenborg were almost out of sight on 64 minutes when Saeter latched onto a pass from Holse and, with only Tuffey to beat, he could only roll his effort past the post.

Incredibly, the Crues were level with 16 minutes remaining.

Burns’ speculative shot from 25 yards appeared to be drifting wide before it ricocheted off the boot of Reitan and the ball tricked into the far corner, leaving Hansen totally flat-footed.

And the Crues were almost in front again on 80 minutes when Heatley’s trademark volley from the left flashed across the face with Hansen totally beaten.

Burns then forced Hansen into a wonder save right at the end, the keeper somehow getting a hand to the defender’s thunderbolt of a shot.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, BJ Burns, Lowry, B Kennedy (Owens 73), Lecky (Winchester 65), Forsythe, O’Rourke, Larmour, Heatley, McKeown, Clarke (Anderson 73)

Unused subs: Williamson, Kerr Weir, Teelan, M Kennedy, Smith, Boyd, C Burns.

ROSENBORG: Hansen, Reitan, Borkeeiet (Skjelbred 65), Saeter (Sadiku 65), Holse, Nelson (Rosten 90), Rogers, Bjorio (Vaananen 79), Periera, Tagseth, Jenssen.

Unused subs: Tangvk, Cronic, Nypan, Holte.

Referee: Evangelos Manouchos (Greece)

Man of the match: Billy Joe Burns

Match rating: 8/10