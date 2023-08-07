Derry City seek permission to play their next European ‘home’ match at Windsor Park

League of Ireland side Derry City are hoping to play at Windsor Park, home of the Irish Football Association, for the first time in 11 years after asking UEFA and the FAI for permission to host their home leg of the Europa Conference League third round qualifying tie in Belfast.

The Candystripes head off to Kazakhstan this week to face Tobol Lostanay in the first leg of their third-round qualifier, with the return leg set to be held at Shamrock Rovers’ Tallaght Stadium on August 17.

However, that could now change, with the north west outfit looking to change the venue to the National Stadium in Belfast, which would significantly increase the number of fans able to attend.

The Brandywell Stadium does not meet the required UEFA criteria to host games at this stage of the competition, with an alternative always a certainty if City reached this stage.

Derry City played at the Sligo Showgrounds back in 2017 while the Brandywell was being redeveloped, but that was not an option this time, with the club nominating Tallaght. They have since had a change of heart however, resulting in the late request for a change.

Derry City last played at Windsor in a Setanta Cup quarter-final back in 2012, a first leg which ended 1-1 ahead of a 2-1 victory for Declan Devine’s side at the Brandywell. City boss Ruaidhri Higgins actually played in that game in Belfast, and it is he who is now hoping to create further history with the club by taking them beyond a third round of European competition for the first time.

The Candystripes qualified for the third round by defeating HB Torshavn of the Faroe Islands 1-0 on aggregate, and they followed that with an impressive 5-4 aggregate victory over Finnish side KuPs last Thursday night.

Hopes are now high that permission will be granted to play at Windsor Park. It is understood that the Irish FA and Linfield, who, along with Northern Ireland, play their home games in Windsor Park, have no objections to the change.

Speaking earlier today ahead to the trip to Kazakhstan, Higgins admitted the presence of more fans would help his team in the bigger picture.

"I'm not going to get caught up in it,” he said. “It's above my pay grade but it goes without saying.

"You've seen the impact our supporters have had against Torshavn and KuPS in the home legs at Brandywell and ideally you'd like to be playing here again. Unfortuantely it's not going to be the case.”

"Our supporters have shown the capacity to travel really, really well and I'm sure if we bring a decent result home they will do that again.

"It's not ideal of course and we want to play all our matches in Derry but it's not to be. I'm sure if we have an opportunity of getting through after the first leg then our supporters will travel in numbers as they always do.”