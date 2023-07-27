Derry City take lead to Finland as sparkling second half comeback helps overcome KuPS

Derry City 2 KuPS 1

Second half goals from Will Patching and Cian Kavanagh saw City come from behind to win and it would have been more had it not been for heroics from KuPS goalkeeper Johannes Kreidl.

It was all KuPS in the early stages, but 13 minutes in a shooting opportunity appeared for Ben Doherty and he took it, and it almost paid off, his effort deflecting and causing a serious problem for Kreidl, who just gathered at the second attempt.

The home side came so close to scoring just two minutes later and again the KuPS goalkeeper was panicking. Patrick McEleney picked out Ronan Boyce in the penalty area and the defender showed superb close control under pressure before lobbing the ball towards goal, with Kreidl backtracking before just getting a hand to it to push it onto the crossbar.

The crowd were firmly behind their players and they watched their team come close again when City’s first corner of the game led to Brandon Kavanagh crossing for Boyce, who came in at the back post and looped a header onto the roof of the net.

An excellent first half ended disastrously for Derry City, though, as they conceded a penalty. Derry were caught on the back foot after McGonigle lost possession and Urho Nissila’s close-range shot hammered against Connolly, who was penalised for handball. Axel Vidjeskog stepped up to send Brain Maher the wrong way from the spot right at the end of the half.

Derry started the second half encouragingly, with Brandon Kavanagh heading wide before testing Kreidl in quick succession, which showed again that City’s ability to get at their opponents was still very evident.

But KuPS were just as eager for the next goal, and it took a brilliant one-handed save from Maher to deny Tete Yengi, whose fierce drive was headed towards the top corner.

Ruaidhri Higgins freshened his attack by sending on Paul McMullan, and the Scot had an immediate impact as his cross was met by a bullet header from Patching, the ball finding the corner of the net despite the best efforts of Kreidl.

Derry City roared at KuPS after they almost took the lead through another substitute, Cian Kavanagh, but Kreidl saved this time before Duffy’s follow up was blocked by Seth Saarinen.

Ronan Boyce then nutmegged Taneli Hamalainen before crossing for Patching, who was unable to get the decisive touch to turn in his second goal. KuPS at this stage were hanging on.

Derry refused to let up and they turned the game on its head completely with a second goal on 79 minutes. A quick throw-in put Michael Duffy in behind and he hooked the ball over the head of Kreidl to set up Cian Kavanagh for an emphatic finish to stun the Finnish side.

City could even have extended their advantage right at the end, but Kreidl saved twice to deny Adam O’Reilly and then Kavanagh as the Finnish side struggled to hang on.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyce, Connolly, McJannet, Doherty, Dummigan, P McEleney (Diallo 84’), Patching (O’Reilly 85’); Duffy, McGonigle (C Kavanagh 70’), B Kavanagh (McMullan 62’).

KuPS: Kreidl, Miettinen, Hämäläinen, Toivomäki, Saarinen, Nissilä (Heinonen 88’), Oksanen, Vidjeskog (Bispo 73’), Tuominen Lampinen 68’), Yengi, Savolainen (Jervis 68’).

Referee: Robertas Valikonis (Lithuania)