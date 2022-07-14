Derry pay the price for missed chances as Riga show them the way to goal

Riga 2 Derry City 0

Ruaidhri Higgins bemoaned missed opportunities as Derry City crashed out of the Europa Conference League with defeat in Latvia last night.

After losing the first leg 2-0 at the Brandywell, chances of a comeback from Higgins’ team were slim, but they certainly had their chances, with Danny Lafferty and James Akintunde both passing up good opportunities to score before a double from Gabriel Ramos ended their hopes,

“We knew that if we were going to come here and do something remarkable, we had to score the first goal. In that opening 35 minutes, we were the dominant team and possibly could have been two up in that period. At this level against their attacking players, when you don’t take your opportunities, it comes back to bite you in the backside, and that’s what’s happened.

“Over 180 minutes, Ramos had three chances and scored three goals, and that’s the difference. I know the scoreline is 2-0 and 2-0, but I don’t think it was a fair reflection over the 180 minutes. It is a completely different dynamic if we take the opportunities presented to us, but ultimately we didn’t, and football is about putting the ball in the back of the net. “

Lafferty had the first opportunity after 14 minutes set up by Will Patching but inside the area he firing into the side netting.

Two minutes later, Akintunde was picked out by Brandon Kavanagh, but he rolled the ball wide with just the keeper to beat

Riga duly scored with their first attack of note when Douglas Aurelio set up Ramos to fire past Brian Maher into the top corner to make it 1-0 on 34 minutes.

Derry had a mountain to climb in the second half, but they came close to getting on the scoresheet 10 minutes in. Lafferty set up Patching and City’s talisman hit the upright with Purins completely beaten.

The biggest positive on the night for the Candystripes was the return of Michael Duffy, who came on as substitute after a long spell out with injury.

But Riga doubled their lead in spectacular fashion late on, Ramos producing a sublime finish, with a beauty of a shot over the Brian Maher and into the net with 13 minutes remaining.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Lafferty (McLaughlin, 60,) Toal (Coll 85’), McJannet, S McEleney (Duffy, 72), Thomson, Dummigan, Patching, P McEleney, Kavanagh (Graydon, 72), Akintunde (McGonigle, 60).

RIGA FC: Purins, Petsos (Soisalo, 15), Berqkvist, Korotkovs, Da Penha, Kendysh (Tutus, 85), Jurkovskis, Ngonda, Aurelio, Ramos (Petersens, 82), Filippov (Yerchnko, 45).

Referee: Jan Machalek (Czech Republic).

Sligo Rovers, meanwhile, have booked a Europa Conference League clash with Motherwell after a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Bala Town after the tie finished 2-2.