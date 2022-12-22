Euro 2024: NI and Sunderland’s Corry Evans says upcoming campaign is ‘all to play for’

Sunderland midfielder and Northern Ireland international Corry Evans has hailed the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying campaign as having “all to play for” after the team’s favourable draw.

Michael O’Neill’s men will face Denmark, Finland, Slovakia, Kazakhstan and San Marino in Group H, with the top two teams set to qualify for the finals in Germany.

The qualifying campaign will kick off in March and conclude in November 2023.

Speaking to the SAFC Unfiltered podcast for his club Sunderland, the younger brother of fellow Northern Ireland international defender Jonny Evans suggested drawing top seed Denmark presents an easier task than previous groups.

"We have got games coming up in March for qualifying for the Euros,” he told podcast hosts Frankie & Danny.

"I think if you look at the group, we have got Denmark who are the top seed. They are still a really good team with some really good players. Usually in the past we have had teams like Germany, Italy Portugal.

"But with Denmark and Finland the two top seeds ahead of us... with the squad we have and Michael coming back, it is all to play for.”

The 32-year-old Sunderland captain also spoke about the recent World Cup in Qatar, saying it was “one of the best World Cups ever” and revealing he has been watching many of the matches with his two children.

He also said Argentina captain and star Lionel Messi is his “best ever”.

"I have really enjoyed this World Cup. I have enjoyed watching it with my kids,” he added.

"I remember my first World Cup... it was France 98. That was me growing up I would have been eight years old at the time. My daughter is 9 and my son is 6 and they are both really into football.

"I was like: ‘You are witnessing one of the best World Cups ever here’.

"I am obviously buzzing for Messi. He has probably had a hard time with Argentinian fans over the years. The final sort of cements his status as the best ever.”