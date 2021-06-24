Euro crowds are a major boost ahead of Super Cup showpiece at Windsor Park, says Martin

FIFA vice-president David Martin says increased attendances at the Euro 2020 finals have generated fresh hope that the NI Executive will allow a significant crowd to attend the Uefa Super Cup clash between Chelsea and Villarreal at Windsor Park on August 11.

The showpiece involving the Champions League and Europa League winners is being dubbed the biggest club game ever staged in Northern Ireland and in normal times a capacity crowd of 18,600 would pack into the international venue.

The number of fans permitted to attend the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 at Wembley has been increased to 60,000 and that figure could rise to 67,500 which is a 75% capacity.

They will be the largest crowds at UK sporting events in more than 15 months. Uefa are also expected to push for quarantine exemptions for dignitaries if required for the Super Cup, mirroring their approach to Euro 2020.

A Windsor Park crowd of 13,950 would represent 75% capacity and be a considerable increase from the 1,000 fans who attended the Irish Cup final ‘learning event’ at Mourneview Park in May.

The NI Executive needs to sign off the attendance figure while a planned easing of Covid-19 restrictions, including removing the cap on outdoor gatherings, has been pushed back to July 5. Irish FA president Martin said: “It’s encouraging to see the attendances at Euro 2020.

“I’d like to see as many fans as possible watch the Super Cup and I remain hopeful. We are waiting for an update from the Executive. The UEFA Super Cup, Champions League and Europa League trophies will be on tour this summer and on display at the National Football Stadium in the run-up to the Super Cup.”

At the Euro 2020 finals, UEFA are understood to be seeking exemption from the standard coronavirus rules which apply to UK arrivals for around 2,500 individuals, including VIPs from their own organisation and world football’s governing body FIFA, and executives working for tournament sponsors and broadcasters.

They are looking for the exemptions to be in place for the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 next month, with all three of those matches taking place at Wembley.

The usual rules require visitors from amber list countries to quarantine for 10 days, unless they take part in the ‘test to release’ scheme after five days.

UEFA sources last week refused to rule out moving the matches away from Wembley if no agreement could be reached over the VIPs or overseas fans, with Budapest understood to be the first option in the event of a switch.

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities said: “Officials from the Department are continuing to engage with sports governing bodies including the IFA on a range of events that are planned for the summer months.

“Any decisions on spectator numbers will be informed by the ongoing health and scientific data and the advice and guidance available. In addition they will have to be compliant with the regulations relating to social distancing, numbers permitted to gather and international travel as they evolve.”

With Covid-19 cases rising across the UK, health experts are concerned by the larger public gatherings.