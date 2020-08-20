Europa League as it happened: Glentoran and Coleraine both progress to boost income and Irish League's co-efficient
Glentoran and Coleraine have both made it through to the Europa League first qualifying round.
Kicking off half an hour earlier than their compatriots, Glentoran edged HB Torshavn at the Oval thanks to more heroics from the Irish Cup winning goal-scorer Robbie McDaid. The former Leeds forward tucked home a smashing finish from strike-partner Rory Donnelly's dinked throughball.
That left it to the Bannsiders to complete an evening of double delight and the didn't disappoint. Having dominated from the off, the winning goal arrived in the 89th minute thanks to a top drawer first touch and finish from James McLaughlin after Aaron Traynor delivered a long ball with pinpoint accuracy.