Europa League as it happened: Glentoran and Coleraine both progress to boost income and Irish League's co-efficient

Pacemaker - Belfast - -20/08/2020. Coleraine v La Fiorita Europa League Perliminary round ILa Fiorita Danilo E.Rinaldi In action in tonight's game Photo Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Glentoran celebrate Robbie McDaid's opening goal.

Pacemaker Press 20-08-2020: Glentoran v HB Torshavn Europa League. GlentoranÕs Robbie McDaid pictured after scoring his teams 1st goal during this evenings game at the Oval in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Pressq

Pacemaker Press 20-08-2020: Glentoran v HB Torshavn Europa League. GlentoranÕs Rory Donnelly and HB TorshavnÕs Hikmar Leon Jakobsen pictured in action during this evenings game at the Oval in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press

Chris Gallagher. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press 20-08-2020: Glentoran v HB Torshavn Europa League. GlentoranÕs Christopher Gallagher and HB TorshavnÕs Paetur Petersen pictured in action during this evenings game at the Oval in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott.

Pacemaker - Belfast - -20/08/2020. Coleraine v La Fiorita Europa League Perliminary round Coleriane Stephen lowry In action In tonight's game Photo Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker - Belfast - -20/08/2020. Coleraine v La Fiorita Europa League Perliminary round Coleriane Stephen O Donnell In action In tonight's game Photo Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker - Belfast - -20/08/2020. Coleraine v La Fiorita Europa League Perliminary round Coleriane Stephen lowry In action In tonight's game Photo Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott and Coleraine chief Oran Kearney are both hoping for more European progression.

Glentoran and Coleraine have both made it through to the Europa League first qualifying round.

Kicking off half an hour earlier than their compatriots, Glentoran edged HB Torshavn at the Oval thanks to more heroics from the Irish Cup winning goal-scorer Robbie McDaid. The former Leeds forward tucked home a smashing finish from strike-partner Rory Donnelly's dinked throughball.

That left it to the Bannsiders to complete an evening of double delight and the didn't disappoint. Having dominated from the off, the winning goal arrived in the 89th minute thanks to a top drawer first touch and finish from James McLaughlin after Aaron Traynor delivered a long ball with pinpoint accuracy.

Here are the full reports from the games:

