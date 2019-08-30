Europa League draw: Celtic to face Lazio while Rangers take on Porto and Manchester United handed favourable group

A detailed view of the Europa League trophy on display (Steven Paston/PA)

Manchester United face some long-distance midweek trips after being drawn in a Europa League group with Astana, Partizan Belgrade and AZ Alkmaar.

Ole Gunnar Solskaer's team are set to play in Group L as they enter the competition for the first time since they lifted the trophy in 2017.

United could not be drawn against fellow top seeds and five-time winners Sevilla but will face a 6,000 kilometre round trip to Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan to face Astana.

Last season's finalists Arsenal have drawn Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Leige and Vitoria.

Frankfurt reached the semi-finals last season before being knocked out by Chelsea.

Wolves have been put in a group with Besiktas, Brava and Slovan Bratislava.

Celtic went into the draw as second seeds but face a potentially tough group against Lazio, tricky third seeds Rennes and Romanian side CFR Cluj.

Rangers were never going to get it easy as bottom seeds and will come up against Porto, Young Boys and Feyenoord.

Europa League group stage draw in full

Group A: Sevilla, APOEL, Qarabag, Dundelange

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, FC Copenhagen, Malmo, Lugano

Group C: FC Basel, Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor

Group D: Sporting, PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg, LASK

Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, CFR Cluj

Group F: Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria SC

Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers

Group H: CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets, RCD Espanyol, Ferencvaros

Group I: Wolfsburg, KAA Gent, St Etienne, Olexandriya

Group J: Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Wolfsberg

Group K: Besiktas, Braga, Wolves, Slovan Bratislava

Group L: Manchester United, Astana, Partizan, AZ Alkmaar

