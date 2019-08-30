Europa League draw: Celtic to face Lazio while Rangers take on Porto and Manchester United handed favourable group
Manchester United face some long-distance midweek trips after being drawn in a Europa League group with Astana, Partizan Belgrade and AZ Alkmaar.
Ole Gunnar Solskaer's team are set to play in Group L as they enter the competition for the first time since they lifted the trophy in 2017.
United could not be drawn against fellow top seeds and five-time winners Sevilla but will face a 6,000 kilometre round trip to Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan to face Astana.
Last season's finalists Arsenal have drawn Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Leige and Vitoria.
Frankfurt reached the semi-finals last season before being knocked out by Chelsea.
Wolves have been put in a group with Besiktas, Brava and Slovan Bratislava.
Celtic went into the draw as second seeds but face a potentially tough group against Lazio, tricky third seeds Rennes and Romanian side CFR Cluj.
Rangers were never going to get it easy as bottom seeds and will come up against Porto, Young Boys and Feyenoord.
Europa League group stage draw in full
Group A: Sevilla, APOEL, Qarabag, Dundelange
Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, FC Copenhagen, Malmo, Lugano
Group C: FC Basel, Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor
Group D: Sporting, PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg, LASK
Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, CFR Cluj
Group F: Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria SC
Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers
Group H: CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets, RCD Espanyol, Ferencvaros
Group I: Wolfsburg, KAA Gent, St Etienne, Olexandriya
Group J: Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Wolfsberg
Group K: Besiktas, Braga, Wolves, Slovan Bratislava
Group L: Manchester United, Astana, Partizan, AZ Alkmaar
