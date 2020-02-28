Europa League last 16 draw: Rangers set for Germany trip as Manchester United handed tie against LASK

Steven Gerrard, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Nuno Espirito Santo will all be keeping a close eye on today's draw.

Rangers face to mouth-watering trip to Germany in the last 16 of the Europa League while Manchester United have been handed a favourable draw against LASK.

Steven Gerrard's Gers will face Bayer Leverkusen, the 2002 Champions League runners-up, and will host the first leg at Ibrox before travelling for the return match a week later.

Leverkusen are currently fifth in the Bundesliga, just six points off table-topping Bayern Munich, and ousted Porto from the first knockout round.

Manchester United are away in the first leg to Austrian league-leaders LASK before hosting the second leg at Old Trafford.

LASK beat AZ Alkmaar in the last 3-2 and managed home victories over Sporting CP, PSV and Rosenborg in the group stage.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, who saw off Crusaders at the start of their European journey during the summer, will look to exact some revenge on behalf of compatriots Arsenal as they take on Olympiacos.

The Greek side scored a late winner with just seconds on the clock in Thursday night's second leg at the Emirates Stadium and will host Wolves in the first leg before travelling to Molineux for the return tie. Pedro Martins' side are currently five points clear at the top of the Greek league table.

The first leg games are scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 12 with the second legs to be played a week later on Thursday, March 19.

Winning the competition provides, of course, an automatic route into next season's Champions League.

Europa League last 16 draw

(First named teams to play first legs at home)

Istanbul Basaksehir v FC Copenhagen

Olympiacos v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rangers FC v Bayer Leverkusen

Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan v Getafe

Sevilla v AS Roma

Frankfurt / Salzburg v FC Basel

LASK v Manchester United