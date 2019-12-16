Europa League last 32 draw in full: Rangers face Portugal trip while Celtic take on Copenhagen and Manchester United go to Belgium

Rangers, Celtic, United, Arsenal and Wolves will all be watching today's draw with interest.

The Old Firm clubs and the three English representatives have all discovered their fate in the Europa League round of 32.

Scottish champions Celtic will take on reigning Danish Superliga winners FC Copenhagen while Rangers face Portuguese side Braga.

Manchester United face Belgians Club Brugge while Arsenal play Olympiacos and Wolves play Espanyol.

By the time the Gunners play that tie, Mikel Arteta could be in charge of the club. The Manchester City assistant is thought to have met chief executive Vinai Venkatesham last night for discussions over the vacant managerial role.

After the Europa League draw, club secretary David Miles admitted he hopes for some stability 'soon' when questioned about the search for Unai Emery's successor.

Read more Champions League last 16 draw and dates: Liverpool and Manchester City face Madrid duo while Chelsea and Spurs set for Germany

Miles also admitted the Europa League would be a 'priority' for the Gunners as they seek Champions League qualification while currently trailing the Premier League's top four by seven points.

"We have played Olympiacos quite a few times," he said. "We have good friendships. They are one of the best teams in Greece. We know they are strong. We take no-one for granted and will do our homework."

Celtic will be keen to make up for missing out on the knockout rounds last term. They last met Copenhagen in the Champions League group stages in 2006, winning 1-0 at home but losing 3-1 in Denmark.

Rangers are playing European knockout football for the first time since 2011 and will look to further utilise the competition's top scorer Alfredo Morelos, who has netted six times in this season's tournament.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United finished top of Group L and will take on Belgian club Brugge, who failed to qualify for the Champions League knockout phase.

"There are no easy teams at this stage so we have to prepare well," said United club ambassador Park Ji-sung. "These days, the team is doing so well performanc-wise so hopefully we can get a good result. We won the trophy a couple of years ago and we know the benefit of that, particularly the direct qualification to the Champions League.

"We still have a possibility (to qualify through the league) so we don't want to focus on one competition. We have to follow both of these tracks."

Arsenal's Greek opponents Olympiacos also dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group behind Tottenham.

The first legs will be played on Thursday, February 20 with the second legs following a week later on February 27.

Other notable ties include Getafe against Ajax, Roma versus Gent and Inter Milan against Ludogorets.

Bayer Leverkusen face Porto and fellow Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt will play Salzburg, who finished behind Liverpool and Napoli in their Champions League group.

Ajax, Roma and Inter Milan also failed to qualify for the Champions League knockout phase.

Another eye-catching tie sees Shakhtar Donetsk, who finished third in Manchester City's Champions League group, take on Benfica.

Europa League round of 32 draw

First named teams will host the first leg:

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Espanyol

Sporting CP v Istanbul Basaksehir

Getafe v Ajax

Bayer Leverkusen v FC Porto

FC Copenhagen v Celtic

APOEL v FC Basel

Cluj v Sevilla

Olympiacos v Arsenal

AZ Alkmaar v LASK

Club Brugge v Manchester United

Ludogorets v Internazionale Milano

Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica

Wolfsburg v Malmo

AS Roma v KAA Gent

Rangers v Braga