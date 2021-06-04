FIFA vice-president Martin eyeing a packed-out Windsor Park after Super Cup confirmed for Belfast

FIFA vice-president David Martin says he hopes Windsor Park will be packed with fans when the Uefa Super Cup match between Chelsea and Villarreal is staged on August 11.

There were fears UEFA were moving the game to Istanbul as a compensation measure after the Champions League final was switched from the Turkish city to Porto because of coronavirus restrictions.

But the Irish FA confirmed yesterday that the game between the Champions League and the Europa League winners would go ahead at Windsor Park this year. The National Football Stadium has an 18,600 capacity and only venues with a minimum capacity of 18,000 can bid to host the glamour game.

It was the only big European club game Windsor Park could host and Irish FA president Martin has hailed the August showdown in Belfast as an “historic moment for Northern Ireland football”.

Martin, who will leave his role as Irish FA president later this month, now hopes Windsor will be bouncing with supporters when Thomas Tuchel’s side take on the Spanish giants.

“We have done our bit to bring this big event to Northern Ireland and the NI Executive will hopefully help us to ensure as many people as possible are allowed into the stadium to watch the game,” said Martin.

“There are positive signs in the UK with projected figures for the Euros. Wembley has hosted big games with a respectable number of fans.

“This will be the biggest club game there has ever been in Northern Ireland and we want as many supporters as possible to enjoy it.

“How Uefa decide to sell the tickets is up to them but I would expect it to be via a ticket portal online.

“We believe there will be significant economic benefits for Northern Ireland but we don’t know at this stage how many supporters will be allowed to travel to Northern Ireland.

“I believe it’s a great opportunity for us to showcase what Northern Ireland can do. No matter what sport we are engaged in at the top level, we always excel in the organisation, management and delivery of a first-class tournament or sporting event.

“The Irish FA organising committee will work with UEFA’s events company to deliver the event.

“I had always wanted a European flavour coming to Belfast and that was the hope. Villarreal bring that to the game.

“This is a historic moment for Northern Ireland football and it’s very exciting. Everyone in the country should be proud of the fact we are bringing a match of this magnitude to Belfast. It will be a fantastic occasion.”