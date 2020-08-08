French duo Hery and Manzinga fire Linfield into Champions League shoot-out

Bastien Hery and new signing Christy Manzinga bagged the crucial goals to help Linfield claim a deserved UEFA Champions League win over Tre Fiori at the Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon.

The Blues totally bossed this preliminary round tie and will now face Kosovo’s Drita or Inter Club d’Escaldes from Andorra on Tuesday with a first round place up for grabs. Ironically, both Hery and Manzinga were only introduced as second half substitutes.

It really was a stroll in the glorious Swiss sunshine for Healy’s troops, who dominated right from the off.

When Fiori had Giacomo Pracucci dismissed four minutes from time for an outrageous late tackle on the impressive Kirk Millar, there was no way back for the Sammarinese side.

The Danske Bank Premiership champions, of course, enjoyed one of their finest hours on the European circuit last season, when only the away goal rule deprived them the chance of becoming the first Irish League side from reaching the knockout stages of the Europa League.

This game, however, certainly hadn’t the feel of a Champions League qualifier. Played in an empty stadium surrounded by a running track, the only noise – apart from the players of both sides barking orders at each other – was the sound of the high-speed trains flashing past behind one of the goals.

It was hardly surprising Healy handed starting shirts to two of his big summer signings – goalkeeper Chris Johns, snapped up from Coleraine, and midfielder Navid Nasseri, who controversially put pen to paper only hours after helping Glentoran lift the Irish Cup following an extra-time win over Ballymena United at Windsor Park.

The other two, Manzinga, formerly with Motherwell, and Connor Pepper, who also crossed moved across town from east Belfast, had to settle for a place on the substitutes’ bench.

Shayne Lavery and a first half effort blocked, while an impressive move involving Nasseri and Niall Quinn, operating on the right, resulted in a fruitless corner kick.

The trend continued after the interval when Millar looked certain to open the scoring.

Again, it was Quinn who delivered the most delicious of crosses from the right, which was met by the little midfielder, but his stunning volley was somehow flipped over the crossbar by goalkeeper Simoncini.

It was an incredible save that left Millar holding his head in total frustration.

Midway through the half, Healy decided to freshen things up by sending on Manzinga, Hery and Andy Waterworth for Lavery, Nasseri and Kyle McClean.

And, it took Hery only three minutes to send the Linfield entourage sitting on the touchline into raptures when his ripping volley from 20 yards arrowed into the top corner, giving Simoncini no chance this time.

The Fiori goalkeeper, however, will have nightmares over the Blues second goal seven minutes from time.

He left his line to gather Johns’ monster goal kick, but totally lost flight of the ball, which bounced over his lead, leaving Manzinga with a simple tap in to open his goal account.

Seconds later Pracucci lost his discipline by hauling down Millar right on front of the Linfield dugout. It was a crude challenge that had red card written over it all day long.

Another impressive Linfield performance, but they must now do it all over again on Tuesday.