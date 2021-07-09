Glentoran fans' reaction is all the proof I need that we deserved to win that game, says McDermott

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott claims he knows his side were definitely deserving of the win over TNS on Thursday night - because the home fans would have let him know otherwise!

Despite falling behind against their Welsh opponents at The Oval in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League first qualifying round, the hosts rallied to earn a 1-1 draw thanks to replacement Jamie McDonagh's second half strike.

McDermott was frustrated with the giveaway which led to Leo Smith giving the visitors the lead, but after that the Glens manager was delighted with how his side responded.

And the Oval chief claims he had the perfect barometer to know if they deserved more than just a draw - the 1,000 spectators allowed inside the ground!

"I thought we did enough to win it. I thought we conceded a poor goal. I thought we started the game well, and then to concede a poor goal like that, that can't happen. Our defence is usually more resilient than that," said McDermott.

"But we regrouped and I thought the last 15, 20 minutes of the first half we were dominant. To come out in the second half the way we did and be completely dominant was pleasing, and to get a goal - we're relieved at the end. I thought we did enough, and we did.

"It's not often you come off after a draw at The Oval and the fans applaud. They're hard on us, they're hard on the players and they expect quality, and for the fans to applaud us off shows that our level of performance probably deserved for us to win that game.

"To have 1,000 people here... when they start singing and cheering, it drives the team on. I can't wait until we have 2,000, 3,000. This place will be rocking again."

With no away goals in European competition any more, the equation is very simple for Glentoran - win at Park Hall Stadium this coming Thursday and they will progress to the second qualifying round.

With 90 minutes against their Welsh rivals under their belts, McDermott believes that they will not be as apprehensive as they were coming into the first leg and will instead take a lot of confidence.

"Now our boys know what they're about, there'll be no surprises next week. We know what pace they play at, what rhythm they play at, we see the way they try to play," he insisted.

"So we'll be ready for them next week. I'm looking forward to the game."