Glentoran Women bow out of Champions League after agonising defeat to Cluj in penalty shoot-out

Glentoran Women have been knocked out of the Champions League after they were beaten on penalties by Olimpija Cluj after a 0-0 draw in Romania.

The Glens were beaten 4-2 in the lottery that is spot-kicks after nothing could separate the sides in regulation or extra-time, and bow out of the competition at the first hurdle.

It was the visitors who looked the better side of the two, with Kerry Beattie having an early opportunity ruled out for offside, while Caragh Hamilton set up a chance that went unconverted just before the break.

Hamilton came within inches of breaking the deadlock eight minutes after the restart when she hit the post with a wicked shot, but unfortunately it rebounded the wrong side of the line.

That was the closest either team would come to securing the win, with Glentoran pushing for a winner but unable to make the breakthrough as the game went to extra-time.

Glens goalie Ashleigh McKinnon needed to come up with a massive save right at the death in extra-time just to send it to the dreaded shoot-out but, unfortunately, she couldn’t repeat those heroics once more.

It was hosts Cluj who managed to steal the win from 12 yards, converting four of their penalties to Glentoran’s two, and it is they who progress to Sunday’s Final.