Hungarian giants Ferencváros lie in wait if Linfield progress

Linfield manager David Healy is eyeing more European success after getting his hands on the Gibson Cup again. Credit: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

This year’s European draws have given Irish league sides fresh hope of more success this summer and the Danske Bank Premiership big guns can now see the hurdles in front of them.

If Linfield can overcome Lithuanian champions Zalgiris Vilnius in the first qualifying round of the Champions League they will play either Ferencváros of Hungary or the preliminary round winner.

The teams in the preliminary round are SS Folgore of San Marino, Kosova’s FC Prishtina, HB Tórshavn of the Faroe Islands and Andorra’s Inter Club d’Escaldes.

If David Healy’s men lose their opener, they will transfer to the second qualifying round of the new Conference League and play the loser of the Champions League tie between CFR Cluj of Romania or Bosnia side Borac Banja Luka.

The games are scheduled for July 22 and 29 and Vilnius or Linfield would be at home in the first leg. The Blues have never faced opponents from Romania or Bosnia before.

Linfield will play in Vilnius (7pm UK time) on Tuesday, July 6, with the return leg at Windsor Park on Tuesday, July 13 (7.45pm).

In the new Europa Conference League, if Larne can defeat Welsh side Bala Town in a first qualifying round tie they will set up a clash against Denmark’s AGF Aarhus, with Tiernan Lynch’s side at home in the first leg.

If Glentoran can conquer Welsh side The New Saints they will play the winner of Europa FC of Gibraltar and Lithuania’s FK Kauno Žalgiris, with the Glens drawn as the away team for the first leg.

Coleraine travel to Bosnia-Herzegovina to take on FK Velez and victory will see the Bannsiders play AEK Athens of Greece with Oran Kearney’s side at home for the first leg

If League of Ireland winners Shamrock Rovers conquer Slovan Bratislava they will face Young Boys of Switzerland in the second stage of the Champions League.

Welsh side Connah’s Quay Nomads are in line to play one of Teuta (Albania) or Sheriff Tiraspol (Macedonia) if they defeat Alashkert in their opening qualifier.

Celtic’s opponents in the Champions League were confirmed as they will take on Danish opposition in FC Midtjylland in Ange Postecoglou’s first competitive game in charge.

Elsewhere in the Conference League, Aberdeen will face Sweden’s BK Hacken while Hibernian will take on either Gibraltar’s Mons Calpe or Andorra’s Santa Coloma. Bohemians will need to get past Iceland’s Stjarnan to take on Luxembourg’s Dudelange. The winner of Dundalk and Newtown can look forward to a clash with Estonia’s Levadia Tallinn or Gibraltar’s St Joseph’s.

Sligo Rovers will take on Norwegian outfit Rosenborg should they defeat Iceland’s Hafnarfjordur.

Linfield have signed goalkeeper Jack Ruddy from Plymouth Argyle, while Portadown have recruited English defender Oran Jackson (22) who was most recently with Southern Football League Premier Central Division side St Ives Town.

Jackson said: “The things that attracted me to Portadown, firstly was history the club holds in Northern Ireland. Also the way the gaffer (Matthew Tipton) spoke highly of what the club is trying to achieve and where he wants to take Portadown and I wanted to be a part of what’s coming next, not to mention the how close the Portadown community is that’s massive for me in a football club.”

Warrenpoint Town have signed midfielder Jonathan Leddy following his spell with Ballinamallard United.